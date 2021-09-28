Princeton man pleads guilty after selling cocaine to informant

Sep. 28—BLUEFIELD — A Mercer County man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to distribution of a quantity of cocaine.

According to court documents, Charles Boyett Mitchell, Jr., 35, of Princeton, sold a quantity of cocaine to a confidential informant in Princeton on May 7, 2018. As part of the plea, Mitchell also admitted to distributing cocaine and methamphetamine on three other occasions, and to possessing a quantity of methamphetamine that he intended to distribute.

Mitchell faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 10, 2022.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is composed of officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, the Bluefield Police Department and the Princeton Police Department.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is handling the prosecution.