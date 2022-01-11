Princeton man sentenced in federal court for drug distribution

Jan. 11—BLUEFIELD — A Mercer County man was sentenced Monday in federal court to almost four years behind bars for the distribution of controlled substances.

Charles Boyett Mitchell, Jr., 35, of Princeton, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in federal prison for distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

According to court documents, Mitchell sold a quantity of cocaine to a confidential informant in Princeton on May 7, 2018. As part of the plea, Mitchell also admitted to distributing cocaine and methamphetamine on three other occasions, and to possessing a quantity of methamphetamine that he intended to distribute. Law enforcement officers also recovered a small amount of U.S. currency and a firearm during the investigation.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is composed of officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, the Bluefield Police Department and the Princeton Police Department.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecution.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

