Princeton man sentenced to prison for distribution and exhibition of child pornography

Jan. 6—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man has been sentenced to a pair of prison terms ranging from five to 15 years and two to 10 years for two counts of distributing and exhibiting child pornography.

Allen Ray Howerton, Jr., 37 of Princeton, was sentenced Thursday to 5-15 years and 2-10 years in prison for two counts of distribution and exhibition of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brian K. Cochran.

The difference in the sentences handed down for each count is the result of the different number of images involved in each one, Cochran said.

"According to West Virginia law, the maximum penalty for these types of crimes varies and depends on the amount of sexually explicit images found to have been involved," he said. "In this case, there were at least two separate incidents at different times involving a different number of images, so the penalty for each charge is different. The more images there are, the higher the penalty, and in this case, the maximum sentence was implemented in both."

Cochran said that he credited the Mercer County Sheriff's Department for its "excellent investigation" into Howerton's crimes.

"Our sheriff's department has people who are significantly and specifically trained to handle these types of investigations and, unfortunately, they stay very busy on these types of crimes against our children," he stated.

Cochran also thanked the staff at the prosecutor's office and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch.

"Lauren and the other lawyers in our office, and our entire staff continue to work extremely hard in bringing those involved in crimes against our kids to justice," he said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

