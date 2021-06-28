UPDATE: Princeton man wanted in connection with store shooting now in custody

Jun. 28—By GREG JORDAN

and CHARLES OWENS

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. — A Mercer County man wanted in connection with a shooting Monday morning at a Franklin County, Va. store was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

Police in Franklin County, Va. stated at about 2:15 p.m. that Emmitt Southern, 55, of Princeton had been taken into custody.

A search started after the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at approximately 10:10 a.m. Monday in reference to a shooting at the Cannaday's Store at 24800 Virgil H Goode Highway in Boones Mill, Va., the sheriff's office said in a press release.

According to the statement, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting along with Boones Mill Police Department, Virginia State Police and Franklin County Public Safety.

The sheriff's office statement said one male victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Southern fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, according to the sheriff's office. He was believed to be driving driving an older model dark blue blazer.

The victim and suspect knew one another, the press statement said, adding that the situation was believed to be an isolated incident.

Additional details were not immediately available Monday afternoon.