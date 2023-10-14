Princeton Police Department makes huge drug arrest

Oct. 14—PRINCETON — Officers with the Princeton Police Department conducted a traffic stop this week which led to the largest drug seizure in the department's history.

Senior Patrolman D. Gibson and Patrolman T.D. Cook conducted an investigative traffic stop Thursday night on a black Cadillac Escalade on WV Rt. 104 (Rogers Street) in Princeton for an equipment violation, according to a statement issued Friday by the department.

During this traffic stop, a drug investigation was initiated. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted where a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and US currency was located, investigators said.

Searching the vehicle yielded information leading the investigating officers to a set of storage units. Based on positive indication of Princeton Police Department K-9 unit Patrolman Z.A. Jones and K-9 Kilo, Sr. Patrolman Gibson obtained a search warrant for several of these units.

The following seizure occurred when the search warrant was executed:

—7.16 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

—5.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl.

—Over 800 suspected hydromorphone pills.

—885 grams of suspected marijuana.

—55 suspected suboxone strips.

—Around another 1,400 suspected scheduled pills.

—Approximately $24,000 in US currency

—Seven seized handguns (two of those stolen).

—One seized Cadillac Escalade.

The department dubbed this drug seizure the largest in its history.

Hope Walters, no age available, of Princeton was arrested on numerous counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to the department's statement.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

