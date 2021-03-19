Princeton traffic stop leads to arrest on firearms charge

Mar. 19—PRINCETON — A nighttime traffic stop for an expired registration led to a man being booked Thursday at a regional jail on a firearms charge involving a "heavily modified" shotgun.

The incident started about 10:36 p.m. Wednesday when Patrolman W.W. McGuire with the Princeton Police Department was patrolling the Courthouse Road area. He checked the registration of a black Chevrolet Silverado and learned from Mercer County 911 that it had expired in September 2019, according to the incident report.

McGuire said that he conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Courthouse Road and Old Bluefield Road. When he approached the driver, McGuire noticed an "edged weapon" about 2-feet long between the driver's seat and the center console. McGuire ordered the driver out of the Chevrolet so the weapon could be secured.

"After conducting a Terry Frisk of the driver and securing him in mechanical restraints, this officer secured the edged weapon and radioed for an additional unit to respond," McGuire said in his report.

The driver, Jonathan Shane Buzzo, 47, no address available, told McGuire that his Virginia driver's license was valid, but that he did not have any insurance on his vehicle. Buzzo was then informed that an impound search of the vehicle would be conducted, according to the report.

The search "yielded a heavily modified, shortened, fully loaded 12-gauge shotgun," McGuire said. "The firearm was located in the covered bed of the pickup truck, in a blue nylon bag. The barrel of the firearm had been cut off to approximately 7 inches and bore no serial number of any kind. Additionally, the firearm showed signs of degradation of the steel in an apparent attempt to destroy the weapon's serial number."

"In addition to the firearm, a bandolier-style shell belt containing approximately 10 rounds of ammunition, was found in the same bag, McGuire stated in the report.

The search also revealed a catalytic converter that appeared to be "freshly cut" from another vehicle and a battery-powered reciprocating saw, McGuire said. About a gram of marijuana was found as well.

McGuire said he requested a Tripple I report on Buzzo to "verify the status of his privilege to own a firearm." The report showed "numerous convictions of possession of controlled substances dating from the present back to 2004."

"At that time, due to the habitual and consistent use of controlled substances as well as the possession of a schedule I controlled substance, this officer placed Buzzo under arrest for his illegal possession of a firearm," McGuire said, adding that his report would be forwarded to the ATF agent assigned to the region "for further investigation of the federally prohibited, modified firearm."

McGuire stated that when Buzzo was being transported to the Princeton Police Department, he "became irate and started slamming his head into the dividing wall of Sgt. C.C. Butler's patrol vehicle." McGuire added that he and Butler restrained Buzzo and continued to the police department.

Buzzo was being held Thursday at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver in lieu of a $1,000 cash or surety bond.

