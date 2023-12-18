Princeton University partners with NJ on AI hub to explore jobs potential and ethical use

New Jersey is partnering with Princeton University to create an artificial intelligence hub that will explore how AI can be harnessed to grow jobs and provide more academic research while developing guidance on ethical uses of the yet unchartered and unregulated technology.

Building a "nexus for AI development" in the heart of New Jersey at Princeton will "generate economic activity and good-paying jobs in communities across our state,” and help "industry leaders seek the next big breakthrough in AI technologies," Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday at a press conference announcing the hub.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority will work with Princeton University to catalyze innovation in AI research and develop new technologies to leverage AI potential using state funds, and partnerships with private entities, including AI researchers, industry leaders, and start-up companies.

The hub will also seek opportunities to collaborate with other universities and institutes of higher education in New Jersey, the governor's office said.

Encouraging ethical use of AI

In October Murphy set up an AI Task Force to harness its potential for economic development and encourage its ethical use. The task force is required to submit a report of its findings in October of 2024 and includes representatives from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, the state Office of Information Technology, and the Office of Higher Education, among others.

Princeton has a unique capacity to meet the challenges of harnessing AI as a powerful, promising technology with "societal implications," said Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber.

"Working to establish this hub for AI will further our efforts in this important area, while strengthening the regional ecosystem of innovation and advancing Princeton’s teaching and research mission,” he said.

The hub will leverage Princeton's work in technology policy and education, how AI can be applied across different fields, foundational research on AI techniques and their application, novel hardware platforms and interdisciplinary collaborations on using technology for good, the governor's office said.

The state and Princeton University did not immediately respond to questions asking how much state funding the hub will receive, and what university departments and private partnerships are expected to drive the AI hub.

