New principal, administrators starting in Park Ridge-Niles School District 64, as well as superintendent

School districts typically end employees’ contracts on June 30 and start new employees on July 1, so late June typically brings some anticipation of changes.

In Park Ridge-Niles Community Consolidated School School District 64, Emerson Middle School Principal Samantha Alaimo is set to take over as the district’s Assistant Superintendent for Student Learning.

She replaces Assistant Superintendent for Student Learning Lori Lopez, who has worked in the district since 2011, per district information.

Assistant Principal Tessa Schulman will take over for Alaimo in the top role at Emerson.

Incoming district Superintendent Ben Collins spoke highly of both Alaimo and Schulman to the board before members officially approved the appointments, praising the way Alaimo is “just so driven with making sure that students and staff have what they need.”

Of Schulman, he said he had heard “positive story after positive story about literally every aspect of the school” during her interview process.

The board also approved appointments for Matthew Tombs to take over for MJ Warden as the new director of technology and Noel Mendoza to take over for Tony Bersani as the new director of facility management. Mendoza is the current assistant director of facilities management for the district and Tombs currently works in River Trails School District 26, per District 64 information.

Board member Phyllis Lubinski said she was excited to see the appointees begin their work in their new positions.

“I’ve worked with a couple of you that are being appointed tonight and I couldn’t be more happy,” she said. “I think our district is in very good hands.”

The board approved each appointment unanimously.