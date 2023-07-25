Principal, assistant principals of Palm Beach Central High arrested on charges of failure to report sexual abuse

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The principal, assistant principals, chorus teacher and behavioral therapist of Palm Beach Central High School were arrested Monday on charges of failing to report the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old student to the Department of Children and Families, as required under Florida law.

Principal Darren Edgecomb, Assistant Principals Daniel Snider and Nereyda De Garcia, chorus teacher Scott Houchins and Priscilla Carter knew about the abuse of the 15-year-old girl and all now face charges on one count of failure to report sexual abuse of a child, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. They had their first appearances in Palm Beach County court Tuesday morning.

Carter is a behavioral therapist at the Wellington school, CBS 12 reported.

The school staff were aware that the student was abused and about her suicidal ideations afterwards, according to the heavily redacted probable cause affidavit, but never reported anything to DCF.

A student at the school who was a friend to the girl had written a letter in June 2021 voicing concern for her mental health after her abuse and gave it to Houchins, the chorus teacher.

The victim “has had many problems with guys and has been sexually assaulted by two of them,” the letter read. “I have witnessed both of them not taking no for an answer.”

The letter continued, “many anxiety and panic attacks were caused by this leading to self-harm.”

Houchins read the letter but did not report the assault to DCF. Instead, he told investigators he gave the letter to someone in the guidance counselor’s office, but couldn’t remember who, according to the affidavit.

Another staff member whose name was redacted evaluated the girl and determined she was not a risk to herself. That person did not ask about the assault or report it to DCF.

The school initially denied knowing about the letter, according to the affidavit, then said it was HIPPA-protected.

The girl’s parents also reported the abuse to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office in August 2021. Detectives had opened a criminal investigation into the “lewd and lascivious molestation,” but the parents decided not to pursue charges against the 15-year-old suspect, according to the affidavit. The case was closed and cleared that October.