Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.64

The board of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 19th of December, with investors receiving $0.64 per share. This means the annual payment is 2.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Principal Financial Group's stock price has increased by 33% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Principal Financial Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Principal Financial Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 53.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 34%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Principal Financial Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.72 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.56. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Principal Financial Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 31% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Principal Financial Group's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Principal Financial Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

