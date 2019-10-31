Principal fired after refusing to call the Holocaust a 'factual, historical event'

A Florida principal has been fired after he was widely criticized for refusing to say the Holocaust happened in emails to parents because "not everyone believes" it happened.

Dr. William Latson, the principal of Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, Florida, was removed from his position Wednesday after the Palm Beach County school board voted 5-2 to fire him on the basis of “ethical misconduct” and “failure to carry out job responsibilities.” He has been with the district for 26 years.

The decision came after an investigation beginning in July by the School District of Palm Beach County. His termination will be effective Nov. 21.

In an April 2018 email, he told a mother of a student at Spanish River: "I can't say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee."

The official justification for his firing, per the Palm Beach Post, was Latson's failure to respond to school district officials after his comments received media attention in July.

He apologized for his comments in July, explaining to the Post that the school's curriculum of Holocaust education exceeds state regulations.

The district superintendent issued a notice of recommendation of his termination on Oct. 11.

Teaching the history of the Holocaust has been mandatory in the Florida public school curriculum since 1994, when the state Legislature passed the Holocaust Education Bill.

The Jewish population in South Palm Beach County is 134,200, according to a study published in 2018 by Brandeis University, the Boca Raton Tribune reports.

Latson, through his attorney, said he "believes the Holocaust is factual," per CNN. During the school board meeting, teachers at Spanish River described Latson as a kind and tolerant administrator whose words were taken out of context.

A spokeswoman from the School District of Palm Beach County did not comment on his termination.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Joshua Bote on Twitter: @joshua_bote

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida principal fired after refusing to call Holocaust 'factual'