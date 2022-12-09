Principal of Hawthorne Middle/High School removed after botched fundraiser

The A. Quinn Jones Center was built in 1923 and originally served as Lincoln High School. The building is being nominated to the National Register of Historic Places.

A principal of a school in Alachua County has been removed from his role after an investigation found he violated district policy for helping raise money for a school he once oversaw.He is now challenging the decision with a complaint of his own.

Royce "Buddy" Kamman, the now-former principal of Hawthorne Middle/High School, was investigated by the district for hosting a raffle earlier this year to establish a school store at the historic A. Quinn Jones Center, a school he oversaw at the time.

In total, he helped raise $1,233, most of which was done through Venmo donations. About $300 was raised through the use of a raffle. District policy, however, forbids raffles and other "activities of chance" from being held by schools and on school property.

Kamman, who was reassigned in July prior to an investigation, was named principal of Hawthorne Middle/High School before the next school ear began. By Aug. 5, a formal complaint was filed against the principal, which resulted in an investigation and an unpaid weeklong suspension for the violation.Upon returning from the suspension on Sept. 8, he was removed from his principal role and reassigned again to the Fearnside Family Service Center, where he serves as a supervisor in exceptional student education.

Kamman could not be reached for comment but offered an explanation for his actions during the district investigation.

“I was just trying to do something nice to help the kids,” he said.

The investigation and complaint

Documents from the district's investigation show that Kamman is being represented by attorney Bryan Boukari to appeal the disciplinary actions taken against him. He argues that he has received a pay cut from his previous $98,000 salary, though it's unclear by how much.

Boukari, who is also representing Camp Crystal Lake Director Scott Burton in a lawsuit against the district, argues in a response letter that the investigation of Kamman was "fatally flawed" and conducted with a preconceived notion of guilt. He specifically points to an investigator, whose name is redacted in the final report, that worked with Kamman for several years, arguing that there is an "appearance of an inability to be impartial."

“Furthermore by violating Dr. Kamman’s due process rights and by making so many mistakes in investigating this matter, you investigators have demonstrated a lack of skills, training, knowledge and ability to perform a proper inquiry," Bourkari wrote. "The district needs to employ competent, professional investigators."

Due to the matter still being in the grievance process, district spokeswoman Jackie Johnson said school officials can't comment on the case at this time.

Trouble with the fundraiser

Kamman has been employed by the district since 1996, first starting out as a social studies teacher at Hawthorne Middle/High School. He went on to teach social studies at Eastside High School in 2002 and later transferred to Westwood Middle School, where he taught physical education.

In April 2021, Kamman was named principal of the A. Quinn Jones Center.

He held the "End of Year Fundraiser" on May 26, 222 at Cypress and Grove Brewery, where people donated $1,233 for the school store. The investigation shows that $313 was raised through a raffle.

The next day, he gave the funds to an executive assistant of the center, who later returned it back, citing she was uncomfortable with how the money was collected and that it violated district policy.

Kamman then attempted to set up an account with a local Florida Credit Union branch with the help of A. Quinn Jones' teacher of the year, Stacy Jones. The account was set to be in the name of a booster or advocate of the center.

“When you do fundraisers, you have to turn the money in as soon as possible,” Kamman said in the investigation report. “I tried to set up a booster account prior to the event and continued to set up the account after the event but it didn’t happen.”

A bank branch told Kamman that he couldn't create the account, though he could place the money in his personal account, Long told investigators. Boukari later discovered that Kamman needed a tax identification number for a booster club.

After receiving word of being reassigned, Kamman told investigators that he asked the new principal of the center to finish up the process to set up a club and deposit the money.

On Aug. 5, the complaint was lodged against Kamman by Wanza Wakeley, an executive director of the secondary curriculum.

The investigation included 11 people being interviewed, all of whom were involved in forming the fundraiser or collecting money.

The district’s investigative review committee found that there were “irregularities discovered in the handling of funds related to a school event" that warranted disciplinary action against Kamman.

