New principal hired at Lexington school is ‘deeply connected’ to the campus

Holly Vogler has been selected as the next principal of Lexington’s Stonewall Elementary School.

Vogler is replacing Bill Gatliff, who is retiring later this month, said district spokeswoman Dia Davidson-Smith.

Vogler began her career in Fayette County Public Schools teaching second grade at Dixie Elementary. She has 12 years of experience in education, district officials said in a news release.

In 2014, she moved to Stonewall Elementary as a third-grade teacher. Vogler has had several roles at Stonewall, including teacher, and most recently as an assistant principal.

“I am so excited for the Stonewall community and know that our staff, students, and families will thrive under the leadership of Holly Vogler,” said Tiffany Marshall, chief elementary school leadership officer, who oversees Stonewall. “She brings a wealth of knowledge as an instructional leader and is deeply connected to the school community.”

Vogler attended the University of Kentucky where she earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, and later a master’s degree in literacy. In 2015 she completed her certification as a K-12 Literacy Specialist and obtained another post graduate degree in Educational Leadership, the news release said.