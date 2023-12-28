Principal Jenna Mullins celebrated with surprise assembly

BROWNSTOWN TWP. — After winning the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association (MEMSPA) Region 1 Principal Honoree Award, Hunter Elementary School principal Jenna Mullins was recently celebrated with a surprise assembly by students and staff.

Students decorated the school with notes of gratitude. They thanked Mullins for her helpfulness, kindness and humor.

Ava said thank you for “finding my water bottle when I lost it.” Charlie said thank you for “helping when I get lost.” Yarah appreciated help getting off the bus and Matthew was grateful for walks to class.

“This exceptional award is only given to the top principals in the state,” said Amy Conway, Gibraltar School District superintendent in an email. “The students and staff shared a video telling Mrs. Mullins all the things they love about her, hung posters of appreciation and made classroom books, with each student sharing one thing they appreciate about Mrs. Mullins.

At Hunter Elementary School, students decorated with notes of gratitude. They thanked their principal, Jenna Mullins, for her helpfulness, kindness and humor.

“Mrs. Mullins was so surprised by all the attention and told the staff and students that this award is for all of them as they make a great team and encompass what it means to be a Hunter Hornet."

Mullins has worked in education for 18 years and has been Hunter’s principal for six years.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

“It’s absolutely a huge honor especially because of the outpouring of thanks and kind words from families and staff that I already admire,” Jenna Mullins said. “Getting a compliment is amazing but getting it from people that you truly look up to and care about makes it even more special.”

Hunter Elementary School principal Jenna Mullins was recently surprised by an assembly which included her husband, Bobby, left, and their 9-year-old son, Steele, a third grader at the school.

She admits she was surprised by the assembly which included her husband, Bobby, and their 9-year-old son, Steele, a third-grader at the school along with Superintendent Conway and Executive Director of Instruction Scott Wagner.

“Mrs. Mullins embodies what it means to be an outstanding principal,” Conway added. “The culture that she has built at Hunter supports every student and staff member. As soon as you enter Hunter, you can feel the enthusiasm and love for learning, which shines through in every classroom in the building. We are so fortunate to have Mrs. Mullins in our GSD family.”

Mullins said she is grateful to be recognized.

“It’s hard to accept so much attention when it’s such a team effort here,” she said. “I wish we could have assemblies and awards for our teachers because nothing happens here without them. That’s really where the light should be. I could never get this recognition if it wasn’t for them.”

— Contact reporter Lisa Vidaurri-Bowling at lvidaurribowling@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Principal Jenna Mullins celebrated with surprise assembly