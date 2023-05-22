Principal at Knoch Primary School charged with failing to report sexual abuse against 5-year-old

The principal at Knoch Primary School has been charged after allegedly failing to report sexual abuse against a 5-year-old girl.

According to State police in Butler, Gregory Mandalas, 50, is a mandated reporter.

Information from State police alleges that Mandalas failed to report alleged sexual abuse against a girl that was directly disclosed to him.

He is charged with persons required to report suspected child abuse.

11 News is working to learn more about these charges. Stay with us for details as we continue to receive them.

