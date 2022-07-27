Principal® Named “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion”

Financial services company earns top score on 2022 Disability Equality Index

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 27, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Principal Financial Group® was named on the list of the “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” after earning a 100 score on the 2022 Disability Equality Index® (DEI). The DEI is the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for companies to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors.

The 2022 DEI measured performance in the categories of Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; and Supplier Diversity. Each company receives a score on a scale of zero to 100. Principal® has earned a top score of “100” for three years in a row.

“Our people are our greatest resource,” said Miriam Lewis, chief inclusion officer at Principal. “Employees come from a variety of experiences and backgrounds and bring with them different strengths. We perform our best as a company when we cultivate this deep range of perspectives by fostering accessibility and belonging for all.”

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. It was first launched in 2015 to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities.

“Principal participates in benchmarking tools like the DEI because it helps us in our pursuit to identify meaningful ways to build upon our current practices and ultimately make our workplace more accessible,” Lewis said.

A record 415 companies participated in the 2022 DEI – a 30% growth in companies participating from 2021. Learn more about the DEI at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

Learn more about the ways Principal supports equity and inclusion here: Global inclusion | Principal.

About Principal Financial Group®Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 18,500 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we’re helping more than 54 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of America’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a Top 10 “Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal.com.

1 As of March 31, 2022 2 Barron’s, 2022 3 Pensions & Investments, 2021

