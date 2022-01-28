Principal® Named “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality”

Company earns top score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index

DES MOINES, Iowa --News Direct-- Principal Financial Group

DES MOINES, Iowa, January 28, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Principal Financial Group® is proud to announce that it has earned, for the seventh year in a row, the designation as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. The 100% rating comes from the 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

“At Principal®, we celebrate our diverse workforce, and recognize that we succeed as a company when our workforce understands and reflects perspectives as diverse as our global customer base,” said Miriam Lewis, chief inclusion officer at Principal. “Our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment includes creating community-building and training opportunities, as well as advocacy efforts and policy initiatives. We strive to create an environment that enables our employees to contribute their full potential,” Lewis said.

Principal joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that earned top marks this year. In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top-score, demonstrating the impact the CEI has had on the business world over its 20-year life. This year’s CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies, to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign senior vice president of programs, research, and training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad,” Brown said.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 18,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we’re helping more than 49 million customers1 plan, insure, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, improve our planet, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a Top 10 “Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to sustainability, inclusion, and purpose at principal.com.

1 As of September 30, 20212 Ethisphere Institute, 20213 Pensions & Investments, 2020

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group®.Human Rights Campaign Foundation is not an affiliates of any member company of the Principal Financial Group®

©2022 Principal Financial Services, Inc. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Company®. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities and Advisory Services offered through Principal Securities, Inc., member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Referenced companies are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392.​

