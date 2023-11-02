New principal named at Joseph Brown Elementary in Maury County

Eric Cannon

Educator Eric Cannon has been named as the new principal of Joseph Brown Elementary School in Maury County Public Schools.

Cannon has over 20 years of education experience, serving as a paraprofessional, special education teacher, assistant principal, principal and director of special education during his career.

“Maury County Public Schools could not be more excited to welcome Mr. Eric Cannon as the new Principal at Joseph Brown Elementary School," MCPS Superintendent Lisa Ventura said.

"His unique experience makes him the perfect candidate to continue the progress that we have begun to see occurring at Brown.”

He is also a graduate of Hickman County High School, Austin Peay State University and Bethel University.

Cannon grew up in Hickman County and now lives with his family in Williamsport.

“I am very excited to work with the students, families, teachers and staff and Maury County community," Cannon said.

"I find great joy in working with students and supporting teachers as they educate our future. I have built my career around the notation that we are better when we work together as a team. I have an open-door policy for students, teachers, and families. I am at JBES to work side-by-side with our team in an attempt to promote student growth. I look forward to the great things we can and will accomplish this school year.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: New principal named at Joseph Brown Elementary in Maury Count