Principal notifies school communitiy of student who brought toy gun to class

Dec. 16—HAVERHILL — Officials at Haverhill High School said a student brought a toy gun into the building lastTuesday, but that no one was ever in any danger.

Principal Jason Meland posted on social media that the student carried the toy in a backpack. Meland said he wanted to share this information to stop false rumors from circulating.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to remind families that scholars should not bring toy guns or toy weapons of any kind to school," he said. "As always, please contact me with any concerns you may have at jason.meland@haverhill-ps.org, or you can call me directly at 978-228-0772."

Meland did not discuss whether disciplinary action was taken.

School Committee member Toni Sapienza-Donais said it is important to be aware of similar events that take place in other school districts and what the consequences are for the students involved.

She said something similar happened at Lynn English High School, when a student brought a realistic-looking toy gun to class. That student is facing police charges, she said.

"We need to be on the same page with other districts as violence in schools throughout the country requires that we be diligent in monitoring this type of activity," she said.