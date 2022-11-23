Principal of Old Donation School in Virginia Beach charged with misdemeanor assault
Joel Guldenschuh, the principal of Old Donation School in Virginia Beach, was charged with misdemeanor assault.
The charge does not involve anything at the school and did not involve a juvenile, according to an emailed statement Tuesday afternoon from the Virginia Beach Police Department.
“The incident does not involve the School Division, but in accordance with School Board Policy 4-17, Mr. Guldenschuh was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case,” read an emailed statement from a Virginia Beach City Public Schools spokesperson.
Old Donation School is a centralized gifted school for students in grades two through eight.
Guldenschuh, 36, was arrested Nov. 1 and the offense date is listed as Saturday. Oct. 29, according to Virginia Beach General District Court documents accessed online Tuesday afternoon. The charge was filed Nov. 2 and the Virginia Beach School Board and VBCPS learned of the situation “shortly” after the alleged incident, according to court documents and the emailed VBCPS emailed statement respectively.
A hearing has been set in Virginia Beach General District Court for Dec. 5, according to a spokeswoman for the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.