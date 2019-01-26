Principal placed on leave after family claims boy with autism was locked out of elementary school

A Washington state principal has been placed on paid leave following allegations that a boy who has autism was intentionally locked out of an elementary school.

Family members of JaMar Taylor, 11, brought the allegations to the Kent School District board during a Jan. 9 meeting. They claimed that the boy – who was enrolled in the special education program at Springbrook Elementary School in Kent, Washington – was singled out by a school administrator and locked out of the building unsupervised.

"The principal announced over the intercom for staff and students to not let him in the building, even if he knocked. I have reviewed the video footage myself from that day, and my grandson was indeed locked outside without any supervision," said Lovine Montgomery during the meeting. "He walked around the building and tried to open several doors, but all the doors were locked."

The principal of the school, Ashlie Short, was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 18, according to a statement from the Kent School District that was sent to USA TODAY on Saturday.

The statement says Short is on paid leave during an investigation and that the leave is not disciplinary.

"Our shared focus remains on our core business of teaching and learning, with an emphasis on learning. As the process continues, we are still not able to share any details about the investigation, related complaint or personnel matters and will not comment further as this is a personnel issue and an active investigation," the statement says.

JaVohn Perry told USA TODAY on Saturday that her son JaMar has been diagnosed with autism, anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

She says that school officials have claimed to her that her son pushed and cursed the principal when the incident occurred on Dec. 14. She says JaMar has a different account and that she doesn't believe locking the boy outside unsupervised was justified.

“I felt like she put my son in danger,” Perry said.

Perry said she has seen surveillance video of the incident, which has been published in part by local TV station KIRO 7.

The footage broke her heart, she said. She says it shows a janitor locking the school's doors, her son's one-on-one educator closing the blinds on him and adult staff laughing at him.

JaMar was outside more than 10 minutes, she estimates, before a friend let him back in the building.

Perry said that she has removed her son from the school and he is receiving tutoring instruction for the time being.

She describes her son as a “funny kid,” a writer who has been published by an autism parenting magazine. He has a book that sells on Amazon, too, she said.

He is high-functioning and prefers to talk with adults. He's the oldest child and takes good care of his siblings, she said.

She hopes the school will increase the number of trained professionals in the building as a result of the incident: “If they allow this, it’s going to happen to other children, too," she said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Principal placed on leave after family claims boy with autism was locked out of elementary school