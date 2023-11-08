Principal: Police called for ‘disturbing’ graffiti at Sharon Middle School about school shootings

Police were called to Sharon Middle School after a student wrote “disturbing” graffiti referencing school shootings inside a school bathroom, the school’s principal said in a letter on Wednesday.

Principal Kevin O’Rourke said police were called to the school at 75 Mountain St. for the graffiti and the student who wrote it has been identified. Police on Wednesday did not immediately share details about when they responded to the school.

“The graffiti included a vague statement about school shootings. We thankfully have identified the student who wrote the disturbing graffiti and are addressing the issue with their family,” O’Rourke said in a letter to parents and guardians on Wednesday afternoon.

“The police and school administration have agreed there was no threat; however, any reference to a school shooting is investigated and taken seriously,” O’Rourke said.

The principal said there was “no significant disruption to our school schedule” as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

