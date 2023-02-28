Principal at private school charged with grabbing, pushing special needs student

The attorney for a private nonprofit school where Brevard County sheriff’s investigators say a principal grabbed and then pushed a special needs student said the incident is being “misrepresented.”

The arrest of John David Long, of Melbourne, happened last week. Long was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm after the incident was reported at the Learning Forward Education Center School in Melbourne, records show. School officials alerted the Department of Children and Families about the incident.

“While I will not comment as to Mr. Long's employment status, you should know that my client, Learning Forward Education Center, took all requisite steps to report the incident to the proper authorities in an effort to ensure that all of its pupils were protected,” said Alton Edmond, the attorney representing the school.

Sheriff’s investigators said the unidentified student had been disruptive in class and used profanity. Edmond said that the student had also been threatening another student. The principal escorted the student from the classroom with his hand on the boy’s shoulder, walking him to another class, reports show. The child later joined the lunch line, but the principal told him he would not be allowed in line and would eat inside, records show.

The principal then grabbed the student by the arms and pushed him to a flight of steps, records show. Several witnesses were present, Edmond said. One witness told deputies that Long fell backwards and pulled the child onto the steps before planting his knee on the boy’s back.

The child told Long he could not breathe as a witness told the principal to let the child go, reports show. Sheriff's agents took photos of the child's bruises. There were no videos of the actual incident. Edmond, who also viewed the photographs of the child, questioned descriptions of "lacerations" that he said were not seen in the pictures.

"The child later denied that he was choked," Edmond said.

Long, who was taken into custody and booked into the Brevard County Jail in Sharpes, posted bond before his first court appearance. No court dates have been set.

The school did not immediately respond to questions about Long’s employment status.

