Principal Who Punished Twerking Student Wants Leave of Absence

The Louisiana high school principal who punished a student for twerking at a party—possibly costing her scholarship money—has requested a leave of absence for the rest of the school year. Walker High School principal Jason St. Pierre has apologized for ousting Kaylee Timonet from student government, withdrawing a scholarship endorsement, and asking her if she was “walking with the Lord.” But Timonet has said it’s too little too late—and she refused to meet with St. Pierre on the advice of counsel, The Livingston Parish News reported. It’s up to the school board to approve the leave request.

