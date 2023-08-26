Principal of Rocky River HS suddenly resigns

Rocky River High School has announced that its principal has resigned, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Kwame Stith has resigned as Principal of Rocky River High School, effective immediately. School starts on Monday.

Janice Davidson, a retired principal, will become the interim principal.

Davidson has been placed in several interim positions since she retired from CMS.

Stith started at Rocky River High School as an assistant principal in October of 2015 before becoming principal in September of 2021, Channel 9 has learned.

He started working with CMS in October of 2011 as a social studies teacher at Hopewell High School.

District administrators will provide support during the transition and will help find a permanent replacement.

