New principals named at Fayette schools; LEX 18 reporter Davidson joins district

Fayette County Public Schools on Wednesday announced several new leadership posts, including new principals and the hiring of LEX 18 news anchor and reporter Dia Davidson-Smith as chief public engagement officer.

“These individuals recognize the importance of providing a world-class education to all students and demonstrate a vast knowledge of the needs within the district to better educate our students and support our families,” Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said in a release.

Most of the new roles begin in July.

Darius Adamson Sr. – Assistant Superintendent of School Leadership

Darius Adamson Sr. will lead the team of primary and secondary chief school leadership officers.

With more than 28 years of education experience, Adamson has served in a variety of roles including teacher, principal, and principal supervisor. Originally from South Carolina, Adamson holds multiple degrees from the University of South Carolina, where he received a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in educational leadership. Most recently, he served as a regional superintendent in South Florida and Atlanta, and as an executive director in Orlando and Charlotte. In each role, he has been responsible for school improvement initiatives and the supervision and leadership of schools.

Tracy Bruno – Chief of Staff

Tracy Bruno has over 24 years of experience in education, most recently as chief of school leadership for FCPS middle schools since 2020. Before joining Team FCPS, Bruno was principal of Woodford County Middle School. Throughout his career, he has served middle school students in various roles, including classroom teacher, assistant principal, and executive principal in Tennessee and Woodford County.

Bruno’s experience includes successful school turnaround efforts in urban and suburban schools. In addition, he served as a board member for the Tennessee Association of Middle Schools and a member of the KDE Quality Curriculum Task Force.

Ron Chi – Chief Innovation Officer

Ron Chi, who has served as acting chief for the Office of Innovation for the past year, will move into the position on a permanent basis in July and continue overseeing grants programming, career and technical education, and magnet and specialized programming throughout the district.

With more than 25 years of experience in public education as a teacher, administrator, innovator, and consultant, Chi was the founding principal of The Learning Center (TLC) in FCPS.

Chi holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from Georgetown College, master’s degrees in math and science education from Columbia University and educational leadership from Eastern Kentucky University, and a doctorate of educational policy and Instruction from the University of the Cumberlands.

Dia Davidson-Smith – Chief Public Engagement Officer

Davidson-Smith had more than 30 years of experience in news and journalism,

She began her career as a membership coordinator for Temple University Public Radio, before working as a promotions manager and anchor/reporter at various radio and television stations on the East Coast, including South Carolina Educational Television.

Davidson-Smith is an Emmy award winning news anchor and reporter for LEX 18 News at Sunrise and Noon, where she has worked for over 20 years.

Throughout her career, Davidson-Smith has been actively involved in education. She served as a full time instructor at Morris College and later an adjunct instructor at North Carolina A&T University. Additionally, she has been an adjunct instructor at the University of Kentucky since 2003.

Davidson-Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in journalism from Temple University.

Betsy Rains – Acting Chief Safety Officer

Betsy Rains, who has over 34 years of experience in public education, will assume the role of acting chief safety officer.

After retiring in 2022 after serving as principal at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School for 12 years she has been the acting chief public engagement officer for FCPS for the past year. In her new role, Rains will help ensure consistency in the application of school safety measures and improvements across the district.

Rains started her career as a special education teacher at Covington Holmes High School, and taught at both Scott County High and Grant County High before joining Team FCPS. She joined the faculty of Tates Creek High School in 1997, serving first as a special education facilitator before being named associate principal, a role she held for five years.

Rains holds a bachelor’s degree in special education, health, and physical education, a master’s degree in education, and a rank 1 in special education from the University of the Cumberlands. She also holds director of special education certification from the University of Kentucky and Kentucky certification for school principal K-12, level 1 and 2 certifications from Eastern Kentucky University.

Brandy Holley – Principal of Southern Elementary School

Brandy Holley has been selected as the next principal for Southern Elementary School.

With more than 21 years of experience in education in Montgomery County, Holley spent 11 years as an elementary classroom teacher before moving into administration. She spent six years as principal at Mount Sterling Elementary School, one year as assistant principal at J.B. McNabb Middle School, and has been the head principal at McNabb for the past three years.

Holley holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in K-12 administration from Morehead State University. She is pursuing an education specialist’s degree in the superintendency from the University of the Cumberlands, with expected completion in August.

Scott Loscheider – Principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Scott Loscheider has been named the next principal for Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

“Mr. Loscheider exudes an unmistakable, contagious energy and puts the needs of the school community first and foremost in his decision-making,” Bruno said. “Scott will focus on building a positive and supportive culture and climate at Paul Laurence Dunbar and will do what it takes to ensure that the students and staff have what they need to be successful.”

With more than 14 years of experience, Loscheider began his career in education as a member of Team FCPS as a physical education teacher at Dixie Elementary School, and served as the district’s physical education and health content leader for two years. In 2014, Loscheider became assistant principal of Strode Station Elementary School in Clark County. In 2015, he was named principal of the Clark County Preschool, and for the past six years he has served as assistant principal at George Rogers Clark High School.

Loscheider holds a bachelor’s degree in education, kinesiology and health promotion from the University of Kentucky, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of the Cumberlands, where he also earned superintendent certification.

Diana Smith – Principal of James Lane Allen Elementary School

Diana M. Smith, the assistant principal at Cardinal Valley Elementary, will be the next head principal of James Lane Allen Elementary.

With 20 years of experience in education, Smith has demonstrated her passion for serving diverse communities and creating inclusive learning environments in each of her roles, first as an English Language Learner teacher and later as a Title I district literacy specialist. She served as the PGES coach at James Lane Allen Elementary before being named principal at Cox’s Creek Elementary in Nelson County.

Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Kentucky, an educational specialist’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University, and principal licensure from Asbury University.

Anne Trimble – Principal of Crawford Middle School

Anne Trimble, the associate principal at Bryan Station Middle School, has been named the next principal of Crawford Middle School.

“Dr. Trimble demonstrates a true readiness to assume the head instructional leadership role at Crawford Middle School,” said Bill Bradford, chief school leadership officer for FCPS middle schools. “Her experience and expertise in the areas of academics, culture and climate, communication, and school-wide systems will contribute to her effectiveness and ability to advance continuous improvement efforts. She is supportive, possesses high expectations for students and staff, and prioritizes genuine relationship building. She impressed the selection committee with her passion for school improvement and skillful ability to execute such plans.”

Prior to being the associate principal, Trimble was the PGES coach at Bryan Station Middle, and also held posts as a business education teacher and high school assistant principal for Clark County Public Schools.

Trimble earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Murray State University and master’s degrees in teaching and instructional leadership from Morehead State University, where she also completed her doctorate in educational administration.