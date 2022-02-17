New principals recommended at Fairview, Cedar Ridge elementary schools

The Columbia Public Schools administration is recommending new principals at Fairview and Cedar Ridge elementary schools.

The Columbia Board of Education must approve the recommendations.

Tyler Simmons is the choice for principal at Fairview. He has 13 years of experience as a teacher and administrator in the district and is currently the assistant principal at Fairview.

Tyler Simmons

He will take over leadership from Principal Diana DeMoss, who announced she is retiring.

Simmons has a master's degree from Northwest Missouri State University and master's and educational specialist degrees from the University of Missouri. He completed his doctorate in educational leadership in 2020.

Carlei Wies will be recommended as the next Cedar Ridge principal. Connie Epperson is the current interim principal.

Carlei Wies

Wies has 17 years' experience as a teacher and assistant principal, including eight years in CPS. She's now the assistant principal at Battle Elementary School.

She has a bachelor's degree from Central Methodist University and master's and educational specialist degrees from the University of Missouri.

