New principals at six buildings in Columbia Public Schools when students return Aug. 22

Students and parents will find these new principals at these six school buildings in Columbia Public Schools.

The school year starts Aug. 22 in CPS.

Aly Galbreath takes over as the head administrator at Battle High School this school year. She previously worked as an assistant principal at Battle. She's a graduate of Hickman High School.

Jacob Adams is the new principal at Jefferson Middle School. Also a product of Columbia Public Schools, he previously worked as assistant principal at Rock Bridge High School for three years.

The new principal at Gentry Middle School is Sam Bornhauser. Yet another product of Columbia Public Schools. Bornhauser served as Gentry's first athletic director. He has been an assistant principal there for five years.

Becca Babcock will lead Blue Ridge Elementary School. She's a Columbia native and a product of CPS, graduating from Rock Bridge High School. She taught at Blue Ridge for six years before becoming assistant principal.

Taryn Brinlee is the new principal at Ridgeway Elementary School. She has worked as an elementary teacher and assistant principal at Cedar Ridge Elementary School.

The new principal at Beulah Ralph Elementary School is Lance Foulk. He taught for 23 years in Camdenton before joining CPS.

