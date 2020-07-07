Principle Business Enterprises Strengthens Commitment to Operational Excellence

Company Promotes Melissa Greenlee and John Kerr to Drive Manufacturing Outcomes

DUNBRIDGE, Ohio, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Principle Business Enterprises, Inc. (PBE) today announced the promotions of Melissa Greenlee, Vice President of Manufacturing and Engineering, and John Kerr, Vice President of Procurement and Supply Chain. In addition, Alan Clifford, a tenured leader of PBE's manufacturing operation, has accepted a new role of Executive Vice President of Corporate Projects.

"The expertise of Melissa and John, paired with Alan's vast knowledge of the industry and PBE, creates a synergy that enables our manufacturing operation to embrace continuous growth and future innovation," commented Andrew Stocking, PBE's President. "These promotions reflect the incredible leadership and hard work of the operations and supply chain teams to fulfill on PBE's commitment to operational excellence."

Melissa Greenlee joined PBE in May 2019 as Director of Manufacturing before being promoted to Vice President of Manufacturing and Engineering. In her new role, Melissa will focus on achieving efficiencies in the Company's manufacturing process, enhancing Associate retention and engagement, and overseeing current and future growth projects. Melissa brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the areas of Operations, Engineering, Product Integration, and Continuous Improvement, working for several Fortune 500 companies in appliance and automotive industries. She recently served as the Director of Technology at Whirlpool Corporation in Findlay, Ohio. In 2019, Melissa was honored by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) as a recipient of its "STEP Ahead" award. She was one of a select group of women to receive the annual award, which celebrates female leaders in the manufacturing industry. Melissa holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Toledo and a Master of Industrial Technology and Business from Bowling Green State University.

John Kerr joined PBE in May 2019 as Director of Purchasing and Planning before being promoted to Vice President of Procurement and Supply Chain. In this expanded role, John will lead the strategies and execution of the Company's Procurement, Supply Chain, and Production Planning Teams. John brings over 30 years of experience leading supply chain, procurement, quality, operations, logistics and continuous improvement functions for several global, Fortune 500 organizations. John previously served as Senior Leader: Operations, Planning, and Finance of Owens Corning's Global Sourcing organization. John holds a bachelor's and master's degree in Finance from The University of Toledo.

Alan Clifford joined PBE in 2000 as Plant Manager to support PBE's growing incontinence business. His success in operations and passion for business development quickly led to an expansion of his role to include sales responsibilities as well as leading PBE into the consumer market space with pet care products. Alan's role has continued to evolve with the Company's growth; first to Vice President of Operations in 2007, then to Executive Vice President of Operations in 2014, and now to Executive Vice President of Corporate Projects. In his new role, Alan will continue to serve on and support the Company's Senior Leadership Team and will lead major corporate initiatives.