PRINT VERSION - Five fires engulf Panhandle, scorching nearly 1 million acres

Five wildfires were still ranging in the Panhandle as of Wednesday afternoon, scorching more than 920,000 acres.

As of 2:45 p.m., the largest among them, Smokehouse Creek in Stinnett, had burned more than 850,000 acres, equivalent to about 1,300 square miles, making it the second-largest wildfire in state history.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire is second only behind the 2006 Amarillo East Complex fires, which claimed 12 lives and burned more than 907,245 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire well surpassed the third biggest fire, the 1988 fire named the Big Country Fire that scorched 366,000 acres.

The fire had rapidly expanded from 100,000 acres in less than 24 hours and was at 3 percent containment, as reported by the Texas A&M Forest Service. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire burns just south of Lake Meredith near Fritch, burning more than 8,000 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

In response to this disaster, numerous counties and municipalities enforced mandatory evacuations for tens of thousands of residents, in addition to school closures. The emergency also prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to declare a state of disaster in 60 counties.

“I issued a disaster declaration today to ensure critical fire response resources are swiftly deployed to areas in the Texas Panhandle being impacted by devastating wildfires,” Abbott said in a release Tuesday. “The State of Texas stands ready to provide support to our local partners and deploy all resources needed to protect our fellow Texans and their property. Hot and dry conditions caused by high temperatures and windy conditions are expected to continue in the region in the coming days. These conditions could increase the potential for these wildfires to grow larger and more dangerous.

A Borger police officer helps close Highway 136 as a fire burns just south of Lake Meredith near Fritch. The wildfire was an estimated 8,000 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Texans are urged to limit activities that could create sparks and take precautions to keep their loved ones safe. I also want to thank the brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect their fellow Texans," he added.

According to the Associated Press, authorities had not reported any deaths or injuries as of Wednesday morning as huge plumes of smoke billowed hundreds of feet above the blackened landscape. But early assessments indicated that property damage could be extensive. Hemphill County Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Kendall described the charred terrain as being “like a moonscape. … It's just all gone.” Kendall said about 40 homes were burned around the perimeter of the town of Canadian, but no buildings were lost inside the community.

Water trucks from Hutchinson County and Fritch Volunteer Fire stand ready at the fire just south of Lake Meredith near Fritch Texas, which was burning more than 8,000 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press also noted that town of Fritch, with a population of less than 2,000, lost hundreds of homes in a 2014 fire and appeared to be hit hard again. The people in that area are probably not "prepared for what they’re going to see if they pull into town,” Hutchinson County Emergency Management spokesperson Deidra Thomas said in a social media livestream. She compared the damage to a tornado. The town remained unsafe for people to return, she said.

Fire crews from Pantex help fight the fire just south of Lake Meredith near Fritch, which was burning more than 8,000 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

Operations at the Pantex Plant northeast of Amarillo were back to normal Wednesday after officials had suspended operations at the nuclear weapons plant Tuesday evening due to approaching wildfires.

Erin O'Connor, the lead public information officer for Texas A&M Forest Service, told USA TODAY that drier conditions have led to expanded dry areas that have contributed to the growth of the fire, which is primarily among fields of tall grass.

The south line of the Windy Duece fire just south of Lake Meredith near Fritch, Texas, can be seen from Highway 136 as the fire burns more than 8,000 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

Here were the locations, size and containment of the fires as of Wednesday afternoon:

Smokehouse Creek Fire — Hutchinson County, 850,000 acres, 3% containment

687 Reamer Fire — Hutchinson Country, 2,000 acres, 10% containment

Windy Deuce Fire — Moore County, 90,000 acres, 25% containment

Grape Vine Creek Fire — Gray County, 30,000 acres, 60% containment

Magenta Fire — Oldham County, 2,000 acres, 40% containment

Fire burns along Lake Meredith in the Blue West area, as seen from across the lake about three miles away Tuesday afternoon. The Windy Deuce wildfire, one of several actively burning in the Texas Panhandle on Tuesday, was an estimated 8,000 acres and 20 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, prompting more and more evacuations as the day progressed and leading to several road closures in the area.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that wildfire activity has been fueled by dry conditions, above-normal temperatures, and high wind speeds. In areas where there is an abundance of dormant grass, the risk of wildfires igniting is higher with these conditions.

Smoke from the wildfires was spreading further into the state after a cold front pushed through region late Tuesday. The smell became potent in the Amarillo and Lubbock areas late Tuesday evening as the winds shifted from the north due to the front. Dispatch centers were so inundated with calls that first responders were advising people to contact 911 for emergencies only or to report a fire. As the front moved through the region, reports of smoke proliferated in other area communities including Plainview and Hockley County.

For a time, the residents from north of Amarillo to two hours south of the city complained of the smell of smoke to the point that the air quality in Amarillo and Lubbock became classified as unhealthy for individuals to breathe.

By Wednesday morning, some schools in the Lubbock area had announced they were shifting outdoor activities like recess and PE inside out of caution.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire near Stinnett, Texas, can be seen in the distance from the north end of Lake Meredith on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews in road graders leave the staging area toward the fire that was burning just south of Lake Meredith near Fritch, at an estimated 8,000 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

