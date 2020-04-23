The Printed Electronics Industry, Forecast to 2028: Market Revenues, Trends, Supply Chain Analysis, Leading Players, Future Strategies

DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Printed Electronics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Printed Electronics Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Rise in Use of Printed Electronics for Development of Smart and Connected Devices, Growing Demand for New Generation Flexible Printed Electronics, and Significant Cost Advantages Offered By Printed Electronics.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Technology Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rise in Use of Printed Electronics for Development of Smart and Connected Devices
3.1.2 Growing Demand for New Generation Flexible Printed Electronics
3.1.3 Significant Cost Advantages Offered by Printed Electronics
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Printed Electronics Market, By Technology
4.1 Screen Printing
4.1.1 Rotary Screen Printing
4.1.2 Flatbed Screen Printing
4.2 Gravure Printing
4.3 Flexographic Printing
4.4 Inkjet Printing
4.4.1 Drop-On-Demand Inkjet Printing
4.4.1.1 Piezo Drop-On-Demand Inkjet Printing
4.4.1.2 Electrostatic Drop-On-Demand Inkjet Printing
4.4.1.3 Thermal Drop-On-Demand Inkjet Printing
4.4.2 Continuous Inkjet Printing
4.5 Other Technologies
4.5.1 Reel-To-Reel Printing
4.5.2 Pneumatic Printing
4.5.3 Offset Printing
4.5.4 Nanoimprinting
4.5.4 Aerosol Jet Printing
4.5.5 3D Printing
5 Printed Electronics Market, By Material
5.1 Inks
5.1.1 Conductive Inks
5.1.1.1 Transparent Conductive Inks
5.1.1.2 Silver Copper Inks
5.1.1.3 Conductive Silver Inks
5.1.1.4 Conductive Copper Inks
5.1.1.5 Carbon Inks
5.1.2 Dielectric Inks
5.1.3 Other Inks
5.2 Substrates
5.2.1 Inorganic Substrates
5.2.1.1 Metal Oxides
5.2.1.1.1 Titanium Oxide
5.2.1.1.2 Silicon Dioxide
5.2.1.1.3 Aluminum Oxide
5.2.1.2 Glass
5.2.1.3 Silicon
5.2.2 Organic Substrates
5.2.2.1 Oligomers
5.2.2.2 Molecules
5.2.2.3 Paper
5.2.2.3.1 Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP)
5.2.2.3.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol
5.2.2.3.3 Polystyrene
5.2.2.3.4 Polyacrylate
5.2.2.4 Polymers
5.2.2.4.1 Polyethylene Naphthalate
5.2.2.4.2 Polyimides
5.2.2.4.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate
6 Printed Electronics Market, By Resolution
6.1 Below 100 Lines/Cm
6.2 100 to 200 Lines/Cm
6.3 Above 200 Lines/Cm
7 Printed Electronics Market, By Application
7.1 Sensors
7.1.1 Touch Sensors
7.1.2 Temperature Sensors
7.1.3 Pressure Sensors
7.1.4 Image Sensors
7.1.5 Humidity Sensors
7.1.6 Gas Sensors
7.1.7 Others Sensors
7.2 RFID Tags
7.3 Photovoltaics Cells
7.4 Batteries
7.5 Lighting
7.5.1 Organic Light-Emitting Diode (Oled) Lighting
7.5.2 Electroluminescent Lighting
7.6 Displays
7.6.1 Electroluminescent (EL) Displays
7.6.1.1 Flexible OLED Displays
7.6.1.2 Lcd Displays
7.6.1.3 OLED Displays
7.6.2 E-Paper Displays
7.6.2.1 Electrophoretic Displays
7.6.2.2 Electrochromatic Displays
7.6.2.3 Other Displays
7.7 Other Applications
8 Printed Electronics Market, By End-User
8.1 Retail & Packaging
8.2 Healthcare
8.3 Consumer Electronics
8.4 Construction & Architecture
8.5 Automotive & Transportation
8.6 Aerospace & Defense
8.7 Other End Users
9 Printed Electronics Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia-Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Ynvisible Interactive
11.2 Samsung
11.3 Palo Alto Research Center (PARC)
11.4 Optomec
11.5 Novacentrix
11.6 Nissha USA
11.7 Molex
11.8 LG
11.9 Enfucell
11.10 E Ink Holdings
11.11 Dupont
11.12 Cambridge Display Technologies (CDT)
11.13 BASF
11.14 Agfa-Gevaert
