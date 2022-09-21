Printing the future: New factory tech reshapes the U.S. industrial economy

0
Timothy Aeppel
·5 min read

(Corrects spelling of Feldmann in paragraph 18)

By Timothy Aeppel

DEVENS, Mass. (Reuters) -The giant machines churning out metal parts on this factory floor do not bang or clang - or make any other noise usually associated with heavy-duty manufacturing.

They hum.

"It sounds like a data center in here," said John Hart, a co-founder of VulcanForms, a start-up 3D printing company that grew out of his research at the nearby Massachusetts Institute of Technology and offers a glimpse of how the Biden administration would like to reshape the U.S. industrial economy.

VulcanForms, which recently raised $355 million in venture funding, exemplifies the type of manufacturing - cutting edge, clean, futuristic - that needs to flourish to achieve that ambition.

A wave of government initiatives, including billions earmarked for semiconductor factories and other advanced technologies, have raised the profile of the factory sector in a way few thought possible not long ago. Some suggest the United States is poised for a manufacturing renaissance, aided by what is emerging as a de facto industrial policy, an economic development approach in broad use in many parts of the world but largely absent in the United States where free marketeers who see it as picking winners and losers have long held it at bay.

Now even many Republicans whose opposition to such "central planning" strategies was long a defining party trait have thrown their hats into that ring in the wake of Donald Trump's ascendancy as their leader and his unapologetic "America-first" view.

Bitter partisanship has kept many of them critical of Biden's evolving approach, but since Trump's appearance on the scene they have embraced iterations of their own, such as backing millions in public funds for FoxConn's faltering high-tech plant in Wisconsin.

VulcanForms builds metal parts by layering on and fusing together materials bit by bit — rather than cutting them out of blocks of metal or stamping them out in metal foundries.

Hence the hushed production floor. Each of the 10 machines lined up at the VulcanForms factory funnels together 150 separate laser beams into a sealed box, where a mechanical gantry sweeps back and forth at high speed, setting down layers no thicker than a human hair as it forms parts. The factory has made everything from medical implants and gun suppressors to tire molds and computer cooling devices. VulcanForms supplies parts for a dozen defense programs, including the F3 Joint Strike Fighter jet.

Greg Reichow, a former Tesla Inc. manufacturing leader and general partner with Eclipse Ventures, the private-equity company that invested in VulcanForms, said factories like this should help avoid the supply chain shocks seen in the past two years, when many manufacturers struggled to get parts from factories overseas during the pandemic.

"You can build parts for phones one day, aerospace parts the next day," said Reichow, "so this dramatically increases the efficiency and speed of manufacturing."

PIECEMEAL POLICIES

To be sure, the U.S. approach to bolstering industries such as additive manufacturing falls far short of the all-in policies of a competitor like China. U.S. policies remain more piecemeal - targeting funding that could easily fall away under a future administration - and held back by the expectations of U.S. private sector investors. U.S. investors typically demand higher returns on investments than their counterparts in other parts of the world, limiting how much even generous government subsidies can steer decisions on new plants.

The Biden administration in May announced an initiative with five large manufacturers, including Honeywell International Inc. and Raytheon Technologies Corp., to encourage the use of additive technology among those companies' smaller- and medium-size suppliers. The program, dubbed Additive Manufacturing Forward, is voluntary and includes a pledge from the large companies to help train the workers at their supplier companies in the use of the new technology.

Additive manufacturing fits the administration's pledge to promote "green" industries, since the technology can reduce the cost of materials by 90% and cut energy use in half.

But it remains a relatively narrow segment. Additive manufacturing was once considered too slow, costly, or imprecise for full-blown production in factories. But as the technology has advanced, more companies have started using it to make finished parts. General Electric Co., for instance, uses 3D printers to churn out fuel nozzles that go into the engines on Airbus and Boeing jets.

The market for 3D printing in North America is estimated at $3.1 billion, though it is projected to grow nearly 20% a year through the rest of this decade, according to a study by Grand View Research, a market research and consulting firm.

VulcanForms grew out of a 2013 graduate course on additive manufacturing at MIT, taught by Hart and where Martin Feldmann - the company's CEO - was a student. Feldman said the announcement by GE about making nozzles was one of the things that inspired him to believe the technology was poised for a leap forward.

VulcanForms is unique among 3D printing companies in that it builds its own proprietary machines - which it will not sell to other producers - and uses them to make parts for its customers.

"Making parts is a much better business than selling machines," said Hart, who added that by outsourcing production to VulcanForms, a customer gets the advantages of 3D printing without having to invest in a new technology and hire people skilled in using unfamiliar machines.

The company is growing quickly, with plans to double the number of 3D printing machines at the Devens factory by the end of this year.

The company also recently bought a nearby machine shop that uses conventional machines to make metal parts — a recognition that many parts requested by customers will require processing beyond just 3D printing, such as polishing the finished parts.

(Reporting by Timothy Aeppel;Editing by Dan Burns and Andrea Ricci)

Recommended Stories

  • Fed forecasts may show fraying faith in soft landing

    How much faith Federal Reserve officials still have in prospects for a "soft landing" as they take aggressive action to quash the highest inflation in 40 years will be revealed on Wednesday when the central bank releases fresh policymaker forecasts. The projections from the 19 policymakers, to be published in tandem with the announcement of what is likely to be the Fed's third straight 75-basis-point interest-rate hike, are not expected to coalesce around a massive jump in unemployment or a contraction of the economy. Those were the outcomes the last time the Fed, under Paul Volcker's leadership, battled super-high inflation in the 1980s.

  • What is DMT? Akron police concerned about new kind of drug lab

    Akron police are concerned about a new kind of drug lab that's been found in the city in the last year: DMT, or dimethyltryptamine.

  • How steep Fed rate hikes affect your finances

    Mortgage rates have jumped, home sales have slumped and credit cards and auto loans have gotten pricier. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though. As the Federal Reserve has rapidly increased interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession is inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.

  • 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

    Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans Tuesday to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia. The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes on the battlefield. The scheduling of referendums starting Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said the votes are needed and as Moscow is losing ground in the invasion it began nearly seven months ago.

  • Somehow this blazing-fast Samsung Chromebook 4 is down to $119 — it's nearly 50% off

    Compact, lightweight and a steal right now....grab one while you can.

  • McCarthy urges House GOP to vote no on funding bill over border

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is urging members of his conference to vote against any funding bill that does not address a migration surge at the U.S.-Mexico border. His opposition to a funding measure comes as Congress faces a deadline to fund the government by the start of the new fiscal year on Oct.…

  • China’s rulers seem resigned to a slowing economy

    Gone are the days when they led the world in recession-busting

  • New Orlando terminal is $2.8 billion bet on Florida tourism

    Visitors to the new terminal at Orlando International Airport may want to wear sunscreen, shades and a floppy hat. Sun rays beaming through the windows of its soaring ceilings don't just peck at the passing passengers — they practically smooch them as if they were spending a day at the beach. Accompanied by realistic-looking fake indoor palm trees, gigantic LED screens depicting underwater springs and skylight views of blue skies and billowing clouds, Terminal C lets passengers know they have arrived in Florida.

  • Storm Fiona destroys homes in Dominican Republic

    STORY: Hurricane Fiona churned north on Monday (September 19) night after bringing torrential rain and powerful winds to the Dominican Republic and a total power outage in neighbouring Puerto Rico, killing at least three.Residents of El Cuey showed their destroyed homes to Reuters. Plants, mud, and rubble were everywhere.Some homes, like Braudin Trinidad’s, had their roofs blown off.Fiona is the first hurricane to score a direct hit on the Dominican Republic since Jeanne left severe damage in September 2004. Fiona caused severe floods, cutting off villages, forcing about 12,500 from their homes, and leaving over 700,000 without power.One man was killed in a treefall in the coastal town of Matancitas north of capital Santo Domingo, emergency operations informed.

  • Senate probe finds nearly 1,000 unaccounted prison deaths in 2021

    During the hearing of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Sen. Jon Ossoff said a report showed that at least 990 individuals died in custody in 2021, and that the Department of Justice failed to investigate those deaths as they are required to by law.

  • Volunteers extend a hand to migrants from Texas: ‘We welcome them’

    The mass busing has been called a political stunt, but New York nonprofit groups have mobilized to offer a sense of humanity

  • Mets have top payroll, Dodgers drop with Bauer suspension

    The Mets are on track to have baseball’s highest payroll for the first time since 1989, among a record-tying six teams set to pay a penalty for spending. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who started the season as the top spender, fell into second due to Trevor Bauer's suspension. The Dodgers are second at $267.2 million, followed by the New York Yankees at $254.4 million.

  • Reliance Industries: Daughter rises in Mukesh Ambani’s succession plan

    Isha Ambani has been groomed to join the Reliance empire, unlike other women in her family.

  • Ford Was Downshifting Even Before Word of Parts Shortages

    Ford Motor Co. was trading lower in pre-market activity here on Tuesday as traders reacted to news about parts availability issues at the automotive giant. Let's check the position of Ford's charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of F, below, we can see that prices rallied in July and August but failed at the underside of the declining 200-day moving average line.

  • Germany econ. minister says natural gas storage nearly at 90%, but will be ’empty’ after winter: report

    German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Monday at a press conference that German natural gas supplies are in decent shape. For now.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

    Growth stocks were an unstoppable force on Wall Street after the end of the Great Recession as historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's easy money policies provided companies with cheap capital to expand their businesses. Since late 2021, however, growth stocks have fallen out of favor, and with the U.S. on the brink of being in an official recession, these former high flyers are having difficulty finding love in the market. In fact, a recession just might have Pinterest making you richer now -- and in the future, too.

  • U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps

    U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The releases have weighed on the price of Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark Canadian heavy grade. In 2021 the average WCS discount was $12.78 a barrel, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator.

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear Threat

  • Indian tycoon Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos as world’s second-richest person

    Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani has overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the world’s second-richest person, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. Adani, 60, is the founder and chairperson of the Adani Group, a major Indian conglomerate with stakes in port development and operations, aerospace and military defense, thermal power generation and solar manufacturing. Meanwhile, Bezos saw his net worth plunge to $145.8 billion after Amazon stock dropped more than 2% on Friday following new inflation data.

  • $80 Oil Could Be Here to Stay. Exxon, EOG Stock Stand to Gain.

    Policy makers are rethinking the price of a barrel so it's high enough to encourage drilling but low enough to help drivers.