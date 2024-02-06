Printmaking professor’s work on exhibit at Monmouth College

“Pseudofossils,” an exhibit of works by University of Iowa printmaking professor Terry Conrad, is now on display at Monmouth College.

Terry Conard’s artwork (Monmouth College)

The exhibit in the Len G. Everett Gallery on the upper level of Monmouth’s Hewes Library will run through March 7, when Conrad will be on campus for a closing reception and gallery talk, beginning at 3 p.m. The exhibit, reception and talk are all free and open to the public.



Conrad, who’s called his work “somewhere between print, drawing and sculpture,” was the 2015-16 Grant Wood Fellow in Printmaking. In 2017, the same year he began teaching at Iowa, he was a New York Foundation for the Arts Fellow in Drawing, Printmaking and Book Arts.



His two-person and solo exhibitions have been displayed in Philadelphia, Newton, Massachusetts, and North Little Rock, Arkansas, and he’s also been a part of group exhibitions nationally and internationally. He’s been awarded residencies at Frans Masereel Centrum in Belgium, Penland School of Craft in North Carolina and the Vermont Studio Center.



Conrad’s interest in the community and social aspects of printmaking led to a grant he received a decade ago to develop the Adirondack Forum, a collapsible venue made of old printing blocks and other found wood that functioned as a meeting place, performance space and classroom.



Conrad previously taught at Skidmore College in New York and assisted his partner, Rachel Ziegler-Sheridan, in founding the Round Lake (New York) School, a preschool/residency that follows the teaching philosophies of Reggio Emelia.



He earned a bachelor’s degree from Alfred (New York) University and master of fine arts degree from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan.

