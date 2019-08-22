Should Prinx Chengshan (Cayman) Holding Limited (HKG:1809) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

Prinx Chengshan (Cayman) Holding Limited (HKG:1809) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of 1809, it is a financially-robust company with a excellent future outlook, not yet priced into the stock. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Prinx Chengshan (Cayman) Holding here.

Excellent balance sheet and good value

1809 is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company's expected cash flow going forward. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, 1809's share price is trading below the group's average. This bolsters the proposition that 1809's price is currently discounted.

SEHK:1809 Past and Future Earnings, August 22nd 2019 More

1809 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that 1809 has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. 1809 appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 2.31x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

SEHK:1809 Historical Debt, August 22nd 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Prinx Chengshan (Cayman) Holding, I've put together three key factors you should further research:

Historical Performance: What has 1809's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does 1809 return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from 1809 as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of 1809? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.