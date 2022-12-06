Prior complaints of misconduct made against local janitor accused of rape and kidnapping

Action News Jax is learning more about a local janitor charged with kidnapping and raping a child.

On Nov. 15, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Wayne Willis Williams. He was accused of five counts of sexual battery on the same person extending back multiple years. JSO said he was also charged with one count of kidnapping.

New documents released explain that Williams received a verbal warning after a parent complained to a principal. In the employee misconduct report, the parent said the janitor told students he would “cut their guts out and make them eat it.”

In another report dating back to November 2015, complaints were made by another custodian and a school monitor against Williams. In this report, comments of a sexual nature were made about some students during lunch in a school cafeteria.

And finally, a third report has surfaced that the mother of a female student complained to the principal of Ramono Elementary School that Williams allegedly asked the student to send him nude photos of herself to him.

In all three cases, it was determined that there wasn’t enough credible evidence to support the allegations against Williams.

Williams will go to trial on May 8 for the kidnapping and rape charges.

