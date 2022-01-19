Prior infection, vaccines provide best protection from COVID

FILE - A 62-year-old nursing home resident receives a COVID-19 booster shot in New York on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A study released on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 that compares coronavirus protection from prior infection and vaccination in New York and California concludes getting the shots is still the safest way to prevent COVID-19. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
MIKE STOBBE
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study in two states that compares coronavirus protection from prior infection and vaccination concludes getting the shots is still the safest way to prevent COVID-19.

The study examined infections in New York and California last summer and fall and found people who were both vaccinated and had survived a prior bout of COVID-19 had the most protection.

But unvaccinated people with a prior infection were a close second. By fall, when the more contagious delta variant had taken over but boosters weren't yet widespread, those people had lower diagnoses than vaccinated people who had no past infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which released the study Wednesday, noted several caveats to the research. And some outside experts were cautious of the findings and wary of how they might be interpreted.

“The bottom line message is that from symptomatic COVID infection you do generate some immunity," said immunologist E. John Wherry of the University of Pennsylvania. “But it’s still much safer to get your immunity from vaccination than from infection.”

Vaccination has long been urged even after a prior case of COVID-19 because both kinds of protection eventually wane — and there are too many unknowns to rely only on a past infection, especially a long-ago one, added immunologist Ali Ellebedy at Washington University in St. Louis.

“There are so many variables you cannot control that you just cannot use it as a way to say, ‘Oh, I’m infected then I am protected,’” Ellebedy said.

The research does fall in line with a small cluster of studies that found unvaccinated people people with a previous infection had lower risks of COVID diagnosis or illness than vaccinated people who were never before infected.

The findings do seem plausible, said Christine Petersen, a University of Iowa epidemiologist. She said a vaccine developed against an earlier form of the coronavirus is likely to become less and less effective against newer, mutated versions.

However, she and other experts said, there are a number of possible other factors at play, including whether the vaccine's effectiveness simply faded over time in many people and to what extent mask wearing and other behaviors played a part in what happened.

CDC officials noted the study was done before the omicron variant took over and before many Americans received booster doses, and so it's not clear what impact boosters might have. The analysis also did not address the risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.

The study authors concluded vaccination “remains the safest strategy" to prevent infections and “all eligible persons should be up to date with COVID-19 vaccination."

The researchers looked at infections in California and New York, which together account for about 18% of the U.S. population. They also looked at COVID-19 hospitalizations in California.

Overall, about 70% of the adults in each state were vaccinated; another 5% were vaccinated and had a previous infection. A little under 20% weren't vaccinated; and roughly 5% were unvaccinated but had a past infection.

The researchers looked at COVID-19 cases from the end of last May until mid-November, and calculated how often new infections happened in each group.

Compared with unvaccinated people who hadn’t been diagnosed with COVID-19, case rates were:

— 6-fold lower in California and 4.5-fold lower in New York in those who were vaccinated but not previously infected.

— 29-fold lower in California and 15-fold lower in New York those who had been infected but never vaccinated.

— 32.5-fold lower in California and 20-fold lower in New York in those who had been infected and vaccinated.

___

AP Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard contributed.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 things to know about ‘free’ at-home rapid COVID-19 tests

    And one of the first things to know: These tests aren't exactly 'free.'

  • Prior COVID infection more protective than vaccination during Delta surge -U.S. study

    (Reuters) -People who had previously been infected with COVID-19 were better protected against the Delta variant than those who were vaccinated alone, suggesting that natural immunity was a more potent shield than vaccines against that variant, California and New York health officials reported on Wednesday. Protection against Delta was highest, however, among people who were both vaccinated and had survived a previous COVID infection, and lowest among those who had never been infected or vaccinated, the study found. Nevertheless, vaccination remains the safest strategy against COVID-19, according to the report published in U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

  • Open source developers, who work for free, are discovering they have power

    Most people don’t realize it, but many of the devices and apps you use every day are built on top of open source software, maintained by one or two developers that aren’t paid for their time, who patch bugs and improve their code to give back to the community or as a passion project. The library is used in practically every modern connected device, from the iPhone to cars, smart fridges and TVs — and yet it’s essentially been maintained by a single developer, Daniel Steinberg, for free for almost three decades. Despite many open source projects being included in for-profit software and devices, generally without compensation outside of a simple acknowledgment, the system mostly works reliably.

  • Coronavirus spreading like never before in Americas, health agency says

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -COVID-19 infections are reaching new peaks in the Americas with 7.2 million new cases and more than 15,000 COVID-related deaths in the last week, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. "The virus is spreading more actively than ever before," PAHO Director Carissa Etienne told a briefing. The Caribbean has had the steepest increase in infections since the start of the two-year-old pandemic, the regional agency said.

  • COVID updates: DHEC reports 10,744 cases, 14 deaths, 52 children hospitalized

    The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10,744 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

  • Covid-19: Chinese embassy in Canada urges travellers to follow strict self-isolation rules

    The Chinese embassy in Canada has urged travellers to China to follow Beijing's strict pre-departure Covid-19 rules requiring them to self-isolate for a week before their journey. Earlier this month, the embassy said China had seen a "rapid increase" in imported infections from Canada and would tighten the requirements "to reduce risks". As of January 14, anyone travelling directly to China from Canada must provide an additional negative PCR test result taken seven days before their flight and s

  • Betting Omicron has peaked, PM Johnson drops COVID rules in England

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the end of COVID-19 measures including mandatory face masks in England as he looks to live with the virus after a peak in cases caused by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Johnson's light touch approach to dealing with Omicron saw him introduce work-at-home advice and vaccine passes as well as more mask-wearing on Dec. 8, although he stopped short of more onerous restrictions seen globally. While cases soared to record highs, hospitalisations and deaths have not risen by the same extent, in part due to Britain's booster rollout and the variant's lesser severity.

  • Commissioners discuss courthouse renovations plans with Judge Padden

    Issues with water seeping through the sandstone into the ground floor offices and aging infrastructure prompted the county to launch a renovation project.

  • WHO: COVID health emergency could end this year

    The COVID-19 pandemic could be over this year if inequalities in vaccinations and treatments are addressed, the head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Tuesday.Driving the news: The WHO's Michael Ryan said that although the coronavirus may never end, there was a chance the worst was over and that it could become a "part of the ecosystem."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"We have a chance to end the public health

  • FYI, Sebastian Stan's Bank Account Is STACKED (and Probably Getting Bigger)

    Here's how much 'Pam & Tommy' and 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' star Sebastian Stan is worth and news flash, it's a lot.

  • Is the Twin Cities metro past its COVID peak? Poop data says so

    Correction: The dates in the subhed were fixed to show the time period ended Jan. 13, 2022 (not 2021). Data: Metropolitan Council; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios If our poop could talk, it would tell us that the Omicron wave has crested in the Twin Cities and is falling fast. Driving the news: The Metropolitan Council has begun publishing COVID concentration levels from its Twin Cities wastewater treatment plant in St. Paul. Why it matters: New data released Tuesday shows that COVID may have peaked i

  • Biden 'stands by everything he said' in fiery Georgia speech that compared opponents to segregationists

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden "stands by everything he said" last week comparing opponents of the Democrats' election overhaul bill to segregationist Gov. George Wallace.

  • Indiana House passes bill restricting employer vaccine mandates despite COVID-19 surge

    House lawmakers approved a bill Tuesday that would gut most Indiana private vaccine mandates.

  • Hungary opposition leader tests positive for COVID-19

    The leader of Hungary's political opposition said Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 amid a surge in cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Peter Marki-Zay, an independent conservative who will represent a six-party opposition coalition in the parliamentary election in April, said on his Facebook page that he had received a positive test after exhibiting mild COVID-19 symptoms following a television appearance Tuesday evening. “I have canceled all external programs, gone into quarantine and am continuing to work from home, working for a change of government,” Marki-Zay wrote, adding that he has received three vaccine doses.

  • Woman whose family was slain by Luis Toledo in 2013 now reports her son is missing

    Felicita Nieves is the mother of Yessenia Suarez who was killed along with her two children, Thalia Otto, 9, and Michael Elijah Otto, 8, in 2013.

  • Multiple Columbus-area districts report highest COVID levels of school year. Take a look

    We’re tracking coronavirus data from local school districts in Muscogee, Harris, Chattahoochee, Russell and Lee counties, plus Phenix City.

  • Storm Reid says she struggles to find stylists who can work with Black hair: 'It feels dehumanizing'

    Storm Reid opened up about how few stylists on film sets know how to work with Black hair.

  • Whitmer's top doctor downplays COVID nursing home deaths: 'Tough decisions have to be made'

    Michigan’s chief medical executive Natasha Bagdasarian, who joined the Whitmer administration after the scandal broke, said the two-year pandemic has illustrated that “tough choices have to be made.”

  • Therapy Golden Retriever Has the CUTEST "Taste Testing" Skill & the Viral Videos to Prove It

    After tasting each of the two foods that owner Kevin puts in front of her, therapy dog Ellie chooses the one she likes most to eat. Aw!

  • There are more transplant patients than ever. COVID makes their lives harder

    Data: United Network for Organ Sharing; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosMore than 41,000 Americans underwent an organ transplant in 2021, a new record and a 6% increase from 2020, when the pandemic caused a slight slowdown of the life-saving procedures.Why it matters: There are more transplant patients than ever, and they are particularly vulnerable to the worst effects of COVID because of their compromised immune systems — although vaccines provide important protection.Get market news worthy of your tim