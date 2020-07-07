Prioritize COVID aid for child care and schools to help parents and the economy: GOP leader

The economic shutdown has transformed many American households into makeshift day cares, middle school classrooms and summer camps. Parents have had to take on the roles of teachers and coaches while trying to manage full-time jobs. Now, as we look to reopen parts of the economy, those same parents are facing limited to zero options for child care.

Under COVID-19 orders, 50% of providers recently surveyed reported their center was completely closed, and most of the providers who did remain open were operating at less than 25% capacity. And 1 in 3 jobs in child day care centers went away, likely for good. Additionally, many schools will reopen this fall with staggered or part-time schedules and at least 60 private schools have permanently closed, displacing more than 8,000 students.

We now see a looming crisis for schools and child care. If it's left unaddressed, it will exacerbate the economic crisis caused by the pandemic by preventing parents across the country from returning to work, and continue to widen the socioeconomic gap.

Congress can ease the stress

There is an important role for Congress to play in alleviating the stress on our families. We should begin by addressing the shortage of child care options by working to keep existing providers in business and encouraging new child care providers, including home-based providers, to start up in as safe and healthy a way as possible. Any additional financial relief considered by Congress to businesses to aid in the economic recovery should prioritize child care providers and schools.

Small home-based providers should be treated like start-ups and given small business support, including access to regional networks, to help improve quality and access to group purchasing power. This will also help providers with recruitment and professional development of the workforce, for both new and returning employees. Many of these businesses are owner-operated, women and minority owned businesses. Helping them launch and setting them up for success could be a win-win in aiding the recovery.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on July 2, 2020, in Washington, D.C. More

A part of helping schools and child care centers confidently reopen will involve providing liability protections against frivolous lawsuits. COVID-19 related lawsuits against businesses (including child care providers as well as K-12 schools), when good-faith efforts to follow best health practices and recommendations are followed, are an existential threat to companies large and small.

K-12 schools across the country have asked Congress to provide meaningful, targeted protection from frivolous claims and lawsuits resulting from possible exposure to the coronavirus on school facilities and property. A wave of such lawsuits threatens to prevent child care providers and schools from reopening, which would undermine the economic and social recovery of our country.

The Backstory: Whatever back to school looks like, it has to serve the kids without internet and tech

During this time of transition, we should also help provide our families with increased financial flexibility as they continue to face uncertainty. Because of COVID-19, many families may face higher day care costs. They may not find the traditional child care options available, prefer smaller class settings that may be out of financial reach, or need to secure supplementary care due to permanent closures of before- and after-school programs. Congress should allow families to set aside more money in their health savings accounts and temporarily allow HSAs to be used to pay for qualified child care expenses.

HHS must study children and COVID

Most importantly, we must work to ensure schools are ready to open for the upcoming school year. Last month the American Academy of Pediatrics released guidance on the importance of getting students back to the classroom. The AAP “strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the upcoming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”