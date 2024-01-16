‘We have to prioritize’: GOP budget would increase funding for KY schools, police

Republicans in the Kentucky House of Representatives have unveiled their $124.8 billion budget proposal for the next two years.

House Bill 6, the proposed 251-page operating budget, was filed Tuesday by Rep. Jason Petrie, R-Elkton, who chairs the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee.

The plan, called “Investing in the Future of Kentucky,” includes:

Increasing per-pupil funding to schools by 4% in the first year and another 2% in the second year, amounting to $117 million and $164 million respectively.

Increasing funding by $196 million over the two-year budget for the College Access Program.

Funding 100 new social worker positions over the course of the next two years and allocates $13 million to increase the foster care per diem rate.

Significant investments into the Kentucky State Police, including $24.1 million for pay raises for troopers and another $24.1 million to increase cadet class sizes.

“We know that a robust, fiscally conservative budget is imperative to ensure long-term economic stability and prosperity for the people of Kentucky,” Petrie said in a statement after filing the bill.

“HB 6 continues our commitment to investing in our commonwealth’s future while prioritizing responsible spending that aims to efficiently allocate resources while maintaining essential public services.”

Ahead of its filing, the budget bill backed by Republican leaders in the House was expected to differ substantially from the proposal unveiled by Gov. Andy Beshear in December. For example, Beshear is pushing for the implementation of Universal Pre-K, which GOP leaders have generally dismissed.

“We do not have unlimited resources and what revenue we have belongs to the people of our commonwealth. We have to prioritize spending and look at what Kentuckians get as a result of the money we allocate,” Petrie said in the statement.

Petrie also filed House Bill 1, a massive $1.74 billion appropriations bill focused on one-time investments in public safety, infrastructure and economic development, as well as paying down the state’s pension liabilities.

Nearly $1 billion would pay down pension liabilities.

The spending comes exclusively from the state’s Budget Reserve Trust Fund (also known as the “Rainy Day Fund”), which has grown to more than $3.7 billion.

The bill reflects a Republican focus on making “one-time” investments with excess dollars instead of committing the funds to recurring expenses, such as Beshear-backed proposals to fund universal Pre-K and significant teacher raises.

The spending in House Bill 1 includes:

$500 million to the Kentucky Teacher’s Retirement System.

$300 million to the Kentucky Employees Retirement System Non Hazardous Pension Fund.

$450 million to provide matching funds for approved federal grants through the GRANT program created last session.

$150 million to the Kentucky State Police pension fund.

$150 million for drinking and wastewater infrastructure.

$75 million towards site development for economic development purposes under the Kentucky Product Development Initiative program.

This is a developing story that will be updated.