Priscilla Presley on why she didn't want Elvis going anywhere alone — even the dentist

As the King of rock 'n' roll, Elvis Presley was adored and pursued by countless female fans — something that wasn’t always easy for his wife, Priscilla Presley.

Presley, 76, who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973, recently opened up to People about her feelings of protectiveness toward her late ex-husband.

Priscilla Presley,Elvis Presley (AP)

"My God, I had to learn everything," she said. "Women gravitated to him, so I would be nervous when he had to go places alone. I would even go with him to get his teeth cleaned! I always had an eye on him because everyone in the world was after him."

She also talked about how she cared for Elvis during their marriage.

"I was always ready to greet him at the door and pamper him," she said. "I loved taking care of Elvis very much. I loved tending to him. I loved feeding him. We would baby talk, because you have to have your own language when you have that many people around. It was a good life. It was different, but it was ours."

Elvis Presley poses with wife Priscilla (AP)

Presley met Elvis when she was 14, during the singer’s Army career in Germany. They married eight years later and welcomed a daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968. Priscilla Presley also has a son, Navarone, from her later, long-term relationship with Marco Garibaldi.

While reflecting on the love and tenderness she and Elvis shared, Presley was also candid about the late singer’s temper.

"If he saw somebody he didn't like on the TV, he'd get his gun out and blow it up," she said. "Then he would tell his daddy to go get another TV."

Her marriage to Elvis may not have lasted, but today, she says she focuses on the positives.

"I truly cherish the great times. As you grow up, there are always fears and insecurities," she said. "But as you get older you understand it all."

