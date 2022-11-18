Priscilla Sitienei: Primary school pupil aged 99 dies in Kenya

·2 min read
Priscilla Sitienei
Priscilla Sitienei lived through her country's struggle for independence

A 99-year-old woman, believed to be the world's oldest primary school pupil, has died peacefully at home in Kenya, her grandson has told the BBC.

Priscilla Sitienei started developing health complications after attending class on Wednesday.

She, and her 12-year-old classmates, had been preparing for final exams set to start next week.

Ms Sitienei's story inspired a film and praise from the UN's culture and education agency, Unesco.

She grew up in a Kenya occupied by the British and lived through her country's struggle for independence.

She told Unesco last year that she wanted to motivate young mothers to return to school.

"I wanted to show an example not only to them but to other girls around the world who are not in school, without education, there will be no difference between you and a chicken," she said.

She joined Leaders Vision Preparatory School in 2010, but also served her village of Ndalat in the Rift Valley as a midwife for more than 65 years.

She had even helped deliver some of her own classmates, who were then aged between 10 and 14.

Affectionately known as "Gogo", which means grandmother in the local Kalenjin language, she told the BBC in 2015 that she was finally learning to read and write - an opportunity she never had as a child.

She often confronted children who were not in school and asked them why.

"They tell me they are too old," she said. "I tell them: 'Well I am at school and so should you.'"

"I see children who are lost, children who are without fathers, just going round and round, hopeless. I want to inspire them to go to school," she added.

'Her message lives on'

At first the school turned her away but soon understood how committed she was to learning.

Her story was told in a French film titled Gogo, which opened an opportunity for her to visit France and meet first lady Brigitte Macron.

Brigitte Macron, Priscilla Tarkwen Sitienei aka Gogo
Brigitte Macron (l) and Ms Sitienei during the premier of a film about the nonagenarian's life

The film's co-writer Patrick Pessis paid tribute on Twitter: "Her message about girls' education lives on."

The current record for the world's oldest primary school pupil in the Guinness Book of Records is held by another Kenyan, the late Kimani Maruge.

He went to school at the age of 84 in 2004 and died five years later.

The BBC has contacted the record keepers to see if they will be updating their records.

Recommended Stories

  • 2023 Toyota Prius walkaround

    The 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime are completely redesigned. They have sleek, clean bodies and are built on the TNGA-C platform like the Corolla. Powertrains have been enlarged from 1.8-liter four-cylinder hybrids to 2.0-liter models with significantly more power. The regular Prius hybrid now makes 194 horsepower with front-wheel drive and 196 with all-wheel drive. The Prime plug-in hybrid, which is front-drive only, makes 220 horsepower. Fuel economy remains high, with the most efficient regular Prius hitting 57 mpg combined, one more than the outgoing one. The Prime has more all-electric range, too, with 50% more than the old model. We estimate the range to be about 37 miles based on Toyota's quote. The Prime has some other unique features available such as low-speed hands-free highway assist, a 1,500-watt off-board power outlet, and solar panels in the roof that can charge the drive battery when parked, or power accessories when driving. Both models go on sale next year.

  • Is Abcam the Perfect Nasdaq Stock?

    A great 'pick and shovel' play within the biotechnology sector

  • Danilov comments on MH17 verdict: this is the first stage of trial of Putins regime

    Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has welcomed the verdict of The Hague District Court in the case of the downing of the MH17 airliner, calling it the first stage of a major trial of Putin's regime.

  • China's Xi confronts Canada's Trudeau at G20 over media leaks

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person over alleged leaks of their closed-door meeting at the G20 summit, a rare public display of annoyance by the Chinese leader. In video footage published by Canadian broadcasters, Xi and Trudeau can be seen standing close to each other and conversing via a translator at the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali. His displeasure was likely a reference to media reports that Trudeau brought up "serious concerns" about alleged espionage and Chinese "interference" in Canadian elections when meeting with Xi on Tuesday, his first talks with the Chinese leader in more than three years.

  • To heal after parade tragedy, the Grannies must march again

    The high winds forecasters warned about are blasting down Wisconsin Avenue, but 15 grandmothers lining up in the street are ready to march. “This is like my calling,” says Kathi Schmeling, a retired human resources assistant, her grin framed by the crimson lipstick that is a signature of the women who call themselves the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. A year ago, a driver plowed an SUV through a Christmas parade in the nearby suburb of Waukesha, killing six people and scarring many more.

  • What to know about RSV vaccine candidates and monoclonal antibodies

    Story at a glance RSV is surging around the country after two seasons of low respiratory illnesses because of restrictions and public health measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. There currently are no approved vaccines to prevent severe illness from RSV. Pfizer and Meissa have vaccine candidates in the works for pregnant and older people…

  • Greek, Israeli defense ministers stress importance of ties

    The defense ministers of Israel and Greece on Friday stressed the importance of maintaining strong alliances to tackle global and regional threats, citing challenges such as the war in Ukraine and ongoing tension in the eastern Mediterranean. “The world is changing,” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said after meeting in Athens with his Greek counterpart, Nikolas Panagiotopoulos.

  • US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast

    A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and a suspected smuggler died during a shootout Thursday off the Puerto Rico coast, authorities said. CBP's Air and Marine Operations unit was on routine patrol around 8 a.m. Thursday when the shots were fired about 12 miles (19 kilometers) off the coast from Cabo Rojo, a major drug smuggling corridor for cocaine coming out of South America known as the Mona Passage, the agency said. It lies between Puerto Rico's western coastline and the Dominican Republic.

  • USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies

    U.S. agriculture officials proposed changes Thursday to the federal program that helps pay the grocery bills for low-income pregnant women, babies and young children, including extending a bump in payments for fresh fruits and vegetables allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort is aimed at expanding the number and type of healthy foods available to families who get assistance from the Agriculture Department's program known as WIC, officials said. “These proposals will promote healthier lifestyles and brighter futures for millions of children,” said Stacy Dean, deputy undersecretary for food, nutrition, and consumer services.

  • Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

    Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture...

  • Colts vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 11 picks

    Here are the expert picks from around the league for the Week 11 matchup between the Colts and Eagles.

  • Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts

    Ukraine's electricity grid operator warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with renewed artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supply to as much as 40% of the population at the onset of winter. “We need to prepare for possible long outages, but at the moment we are introducing schedules that are planned and will do everything to ensure that the outages are not very long."

  • PFF ranks Kader Kohou inside top-25 cornerbacks through 10 weeks

    From UDFA to one of the top CBs in the NFL.

  • Video: Murray Hooper execution: His last words, and an execution witness speaks

    Frank Strada (Arizona Department of Corrections) and Mark Curtis (media witness) speak at a press briefing after the execution of Murray Hooper on Nov. 16, 2022, at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence.

  • Western US cities to remove decorative grass amid drought

    A group of 30 agencies that supply water to homes and businesses throughout the western United States has pledged to rip up lots of decorative grass to help keep water in the over-tapped Colorado River. The agreement signed Tuesday by water agencies in Southern California, Phoenix and Salt Lake City and elsewhere illustrates an accelerating shift in the American West away from well-manicured grass that has long been a totem of suburban life, having taken root alongside streets, around fountains and between office park walkways. Beyond reducing ornamental grass by 30%, the agencies say they'll boost water efficiency, add more water recycling and consider actions like changing how people pay for water to encourage savings.

  • 8 billion people: Is population growth cause for hope or concern?

    The global population is expanding rapidly thanks to major advances in public health, but can the Earth sustain so many humans?

  • 3 of the Most Popular Stocks on the Planet Could Plunge 44% to 57%, According to Wall Street

    Popularity doesn't always translate to profitability -- at least according to these Wall Street analysts.

  • 200,000 student-loan borrowers were just granted $6 billion in debt relief after a federal judge approved a settlement with Biden's Education Department

    This student-loan forgiveness puts an end to a lawsuit filed in 2018, Sweet v. Cardona, filed by people who said they were defrauded by colleges.

  • A former teacher who filmed explicit OnlyFans content in her classroom said she's faced harassment and threats after it went viral among students

    A former teacher described being harassed and threatened after explicit content filmed in her classroom circulated among students.

  • How a New York high school chose Angela Davis to speak to teens, and why it unraveled

    A North Rockland student group's hope to hear Angela Davis unraveled after parents blasted any involvement with a "revolutionary" and "Communist."