Priscotty, Best Daze partner for bulk cannabis delivery in Albuquerque

Jan. 8—Don't want to leave your house to purchase cannabis? And hey, maybe you want your cannabis delivered in bulk?

Priscotty, the local cannabis delivery service, has partnered with the vertically integrated company Best Daze to offer its product for delivery in bulk — Costco style.

The partnership, which launches today, will see Priscotty deliver bulk cannabis products from Best Daze to customers in Albuquerque. That includes, at launch, cannabis by the half ounce, ounce, or two ounces — the max limit for purchase — that will be delivered to customers within a 10-mile radius of Best Daze's dispensary at 200 Coors NW.

Eli Goodman, owner of Best Daze, says the bulk cannabis delivery will be discounted — starting at $45 for a half ounce of flower, $75 for an ounce and $145 for two ounces.

"When you go to Costco, you don't see like 10 brands of tissues like you do at an Albertsons," said Scott Prisco, founder and owner of Priscotty. "It's one or two brands of tissues or coffee, and it's in bulk — it's a better price."

Goodman and Prisco said the idea came as the cannabis market in the state has become saturated and more customers turn to the brands they know and love. Goodman, whose dispensaries mostly scatter Santa Fe, Española and Las Vegas, said the goal of the partnership is to break into the Albuquerque market.

"We just want to have a bigger engagement and impact in Albuquerque and get our labels in as many hands as possible," Goodman said.

He added that the company hasn't gotten around to packaging edibles and concentrates in bulk yet. He said that's the next step in this partnership.

"We haven't gotten to the point that we're packaging them yet but I want to start getting together bigger groups of everything, but prerolls will be next up — so five or 10 packs at a discounted bulk rate," Goodman said. "And then we'll start moving into edibles. But yeah, we would say there's more product in the state than we need at this point. So it needs to move around."

The partnership comes as both companies have grown since the launch of recreational sales.

Best Daze is set to open a shop in Bernalillo and another in Sunland Park, one of the biggest markets in New Mexico. Priscotty, which launched at the end of 2022, now partners with more than 40 cannabis companies in Albuquerque and Santa Fe for delivery services. And Priscotty looks to launch into other adult-use markets in other states.

"We're looking at Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, New York. Other markets that opened up, like Ohio," Prisco said. "So there's a lot of great markets that are opening up. And I think that's kind of where we're headed is to continue to grow Albuquerque and provide the best service possible, but then look to other states and see what we can do to add value in those markets."