Prison, almost $20K restitution ordered for Lima man for burglary, theft

Sep. 9—LIMA — A Lima man has been sentenced to three years in prison for burglary, a second-degree felony, and theft, a felony of the fifth degree.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed sentenced Kyle Dick, 33, for breaking into the home of Wendy Peel, the grandmother of his child, and stealing a Playstation 5 on June 10 and stealing checks from his former employer from Oct. 1, 2021 to April 20, 2022. He is ordered to pay over $700 dollars to Peel and $19,000 to Barbara Brown, owner of Brown's Refuse Service and his former boss.

Megan McLean, Dick's public defender, said that at the time of the offenses, Dick was homeless and under the influence of drugs. He had previously completed treatment at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center in 2020.

However, Reed said after Dick left the treatment center in March 2020, he had an OVI in Wapakoneta, and shortly after tested positive for drugs while on community control for a previous felony offense.

"If I could send the drugs to prison, I would send the drugs to prison," Reed said.

Dick will receive 90 days of jailtime credit toward his three-year sentence, and will be allowed to serve his 12-month sentence for theft concurrently, meaning it won't add extra time to his prison term.

Reach Jessica Orozco at 567-242-0398, by email at jorozco@limanews.com or on Twitter @JessicaCOrozco