Prison assault leads to Boise-area inmate’s death. Idaho prison system saying very little

An Idaho inmate at a maximum security state prison outside Boise died Sunday, after an apparent assault by two other prisoners left him with serious injuries last week.

The 26-year-old prisoner, who was not identified, died at an area hospital Sunday evening, according to a Monday news release from the Idaho Department of Correction. The state prison system also didn’t name the two men suspected in the June 15 assault at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution near Kuna.

Department spokesperson Jeff Ray declined to name the victim or his two alleged attackers in response to an Idaho Statesman request.

Detectives with the Idaho State Police are investigating the now-fatal incident. ISP did not immediately respond Monday to a Statesman request for more information.

The Idaho Maximum Security Institution near Kuna has a capacity of 535 inmates. The state prison system houses Idaho’s “most disruptive male residents” there.

An on-call death investigator at the Ada County Coroner’s Office told the Statesman on Monday that the victim’s name likely would not be released before Tuesday.

The two prisoners attacked their 26-year-old fellow inmate at about 3:45 p.m. on June 15, IDOC said. The alleged assault put him in critical condition, and he was taken to a Boise hospital for treatment, IDOC said.

The man was declared dead just after 8 p.m. Sunday, IDOC said.

