Prison board recommends separation agreements with warden, deputy warden

NEW CASTLE – Lawrence County Prison Board members this week recommended the county's board of commissioners approve separation agreements for two Lawrence County Jail administrators accused of mistreating corrections officers.

Brian Covert and Jason Hilton, the jail's warden and deputy warden, respectively, were placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 10, 2021, after an investigation found reported mistreatment and negligence against officers at the jail.

More: Administration accused of work misconduct at Lawrence County Jail

The separation agreements, which have been in the works since last November, must be formally approved by the board of commissioners before they're put into place. Prison board solicitor Jason Medure said he believes the agreements are fair to both Covert and Hilton’s terms, as well as to the county and the corrections officers involved.

“I think it’s a fair resolution for both parties,” Medure said.

The prison board also made recommendations to the county salary board for approval, including creating the position of jail superintendent and making Interim Warden Michael Mahlmeister the superintendent at a salary of $85,000 a year.

County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, who chairs the prison board, said the positions of warden and deputy warden will gradually be “removed” from the books. She said the superintendent will have the same roles and responsibilities as warden. Covert will technically be listed as warden until the separation agreement takes effect.

With the eventual elimination of the jail warden and deputy warden positions, the county will save an average of $70,000 a year.

Mahlmeister said there is a good number of empty beds at the jail, particularly for women. He is reaching out to other counties in Pennsylvania, including Washington and Lebanon, about signing agreements to have Lawrence County house some of their inmates.

Jail personnel is working to secure grants for new security cameras and a body scanner to help crack down on contraband entering the jail, he said.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: Prison board recommends separation agreements with warden, deputy warden