Prison board wants answers before purchasing mail scanning device

Apr. 21—The Lackawanna County Prison Board delayed voting to buy scanning equipment for the prison's mailroom to research questions raised by Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell.

During the March Prison Board meeting, Lackawanna County Prison Warden Tim Betti proposed buying an ion scanner, which is capable of detecting drugs and explosive substances in mail and other materials. The Itemiser 3 Enhanced desktop detection system would cost about $20,000 and be used predominantly to check legal mail coming into the jail. The funding would come from the prison's canteen fund, which is money from commissary sales at the jail.

On Wednesday, during the April meeting, Powell asked Betti what degree of training would be necessary to use the device and if there was a maintenance contract required for the product. Powell, who agreed the device was needed, also asked if the system the warden planned to purchase was the best product for the prison.

Betti said the Itemiser 3 was used by the state Department of Corrections, but the Lackawanna County Prison would do its own due diligence.

"Maybe next time we'll potentially vote on it," said Lackawanna County Commissioner Debi Domenick.

In March, Betti said there's been an uptick in counterfeit legal mail coming into the jail, and high-quality fakes can be difficult to catch. The scanning equipment would help prison staff intercept any controlled substances. To help keep contraband out of the jail, most inmate mail inmates is delivered in digital format on correctional-grade tablet computers available in cellblocks. Legal mail, such as from attorneys and courts, is the exception and inmates still physically receive letters.

Prison Board Chairman Judge James Gibbons said the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts notified judges that fabricated and forged mail from the court system was also being sent to jails with counterfeit substances.

"It's a constant battle for us," Betti said. "I feel like we're always playing catch up. We're shutting down as many avenues as we can, but since we're doing a really good job, this is now the latest attempt, fake legal mail."

During public comment, the board was asked if inmates would be given the opportunity to receive vaccines.

Betti said there is no plan to vaccinate the inmates but the prison was hoping to offer a program to administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. However production of the vaccine has been put on hold because of a potential blood clotting issue.

"One shot makes sense for a county jail," he said, adding that some inmates do not spend a lot of time in the jail and there would be complications with returning to the facility to receive a second shot.

Meanwhile, during the Lackawanna County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, commissioners approved detention contracts with the Office of Youth and Family Services to place youth in other detention centers; agreements with Lackawanna College and Johnson College to provide youth science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs, as well as amendments to a contract with the Area Agency on Aging and the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, to change language in an existing contract to include COVID-19 pandemic related services, including administering COVID-19 relief, including vaccinations, mortgage, rent and utility funds to Lackawanna County residents.

