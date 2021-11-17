Prison board working on separation agreements with jail warden, deputy warden

Separation agreements are being negotiated with Lawrence County Jail Warden Brian Covert and Deputy Warden Jason Hilton.

NEW CASTLE – Lawrence County prison board Solicitor Jason Medure is negotiating separation agreements for Lawrence County Jail Warden Brian Covert and Deputy Warden Jason Hilton.

The prison board on Nov. 10 placed both Covert and Hilton on paid administrative leave pending an investigation based on a letter from Teamsters Local 261, which represents the corrections officers at the jail. Officers claim in the letter they were mistreated by both Covert and Hilton; the letter also alleges the two men were negligent in their roles as jail administrators.

Medure made the separation agreement announcement Wednesday during the monthly prison board meeting.

More: Administration accused of work misconduct at Lawrence County Jail

Medure said once the separation agreements are in place, the prison board would vote to accept the resignations of both men, while the board of commissioners would have to vote separately on whether to approve the agreements. Both actions would have to take place in public meetings.

The board later voted 5 to 1 in favor of hiring Colin Wallace as a jail captain, contingent on the county salary board approving the creation of a sixth captain role, as all five captain positions have been filled.

Interim jail Warden Capt. Michael Mahlmeister said Wallace previously worked as a captain at the jail, and has expressed interest in returning.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Beaver County Times and Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: Separation agreements in the works with warden and deputy warden