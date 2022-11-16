Prison-bound Lantana man caught with 11,000 sexually explicit photos of children, prosecutors say

A 51-year-old Lantana man this week was sentenced to 13 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of possession of child pornography during a trial that revealed he had amassed 11,000 sexually explicit photos of children on his computers and other electronic devices.

Sean Christopher Finnell will also spend the rest of his life on probation and be forced to make restitution to some of the women who were exploited when they were under the age of 12.

Seventeen of the roughly 188 women, who were identified in the photos by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, have requested more than $100,000 to pay for treatment of the ongoing trauma they experience, knowing their images are still being circulated on the internet.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith said he would consider the restitution request at a future hearing.

Finnell was arrested in August 2020 after federal agents were alerted by the national child protection agency that it had received a tip from Yahoo! that one of its customers had transmitted sexually explicit photos of children, court records show.

A search of Finnell’s apartment uncovered laptops, cellphones and external hard drives containing thousands of photos of naked children being sexually abused, agents said.

Finnell's attorneys argued that he shouldn’t be given the maximum 20-year sentence because there was no evidence he had distributed or produced the pornography. Evidence showed he took screenshots of photos he found online and stored them on his electronic devices.

