Prison break-in leaves man bloody and hospitalized, South Carolina officials say

Simone Jasper
·1 min read

A bleeding man was taken to a hospital after an attempt to get into a South Carolina prison, officials said.

Nathaniel Jose Perez, 19, said he cut through a fence Wednesday as he tried to deliver “contraband” to inmates at Tyger River Correctional Institution in Spartanburg County, according to an arrest warrant.

But officials said he didn’t get very far.

The break-in ended when Perez was found between two prison fences with injuries that likely came from razor wire, according to a news release from the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Perez was rushed to a hospital, where he received treatment before he was booked into the Spartanburg County jail, the state agency said. No attorney information was listed for Perez.

Photos from authorities show mangled razor wire on the grounds outside the medium-security men’s prison in the Upstate town of Enoree.

“A large hole had been cut into the fence, and some pieces of what appeared to be Perez’s clothing were found stuck there,” the S.C. Department of Corrections said.

Officers said they also found backpacks containing cellphones, tobacco, alcohol and suspected marijuana.

Perez said he was trying to get money in exchange for bringing items to people housed inside the prison, according to the arrest warrant.

He was arrested Wednesday and charged with “trespassing onto a correctional facility, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and attempting to furnish prisoners with contraband,” officials said.

