Prison chaplain smuggled Gucci glasses, porn and cigarettes in Pennsylvania, feds say

A chaplain at the United States Penitentiary at Canaan was sentenced to probation after authorities say he smuggled contraband into the prison in exchange for cash.

Ericjon Thomas, 46, pleaded guilty to bribery of a public official before he was sentenced to three years of probation on Jan. 13 in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say Thomas, of Hermitage, smuggled in cigarettes, a G-Shock watch, a pair of Gucci sunglasses, pornographic magazines and more, which he then exchanged for money. The prison smuggling occurred from about March 2016 to February 2017, according to court records.

His defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request by McClatchy News for a statement.

In the sentencing memorandum on behalf of the chaplain, Thomas and 15 friends, church members and fellow reverends submitted letters to the judge describing his character outside of the accused crime.

In Thomas’ letter, he admitted to bringing contraband cigarettes and a watch into the prison.

“I created and supported an unsanctioned market that may have put staff and prisoner safety in danger,” he wrote. “ ... This was and is wrong and I completely take responsibility for this very poor judgment that I did.”

“Everyday I live with the regret that I did this action and am deeply ashamed of it and contrite of heart,” Thomas continued. “This terrible choice will serve to remind me, the rest of my earthly life, of that which I will not ever allow to happen again.”

Thomas resigned from his position as a Bureau of Prisons chaplain in April 2017, according to the news release. Court records show he pleaded guilty two years later, in July 2019.

A member of Thomas’ church said “he changes peoples’ lives for the better.” A fellow reverend described Thomas as “honest, hardworking, compassionate, open-minded, affectionate, scholarly, service-oriented, and loving.”

Officials say Thomas forfeited $15,000 to the U.S. Marshal Forfeiture Fund before he was sentenced.

