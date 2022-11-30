Prison counselor faces charges in Somerset County court of sexual assault of inmate

A counselor at the State Correctional Institute at Somerset said she was friendly and "cared" for a prison inmate and that has led to charges of institutional sexual assault.

Laurie R. Semelsberger, 60, of Ebensburg, was charged by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence with institutional sexual assault, a felony, and lesser graded misdemeanors of official oppression, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function and obscene and other sexual materials and performances.

Charges were filed by Agent Daniel Cuiffi of the state Department of Corrections Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence.

Back story

Semelsberger was counseling the inmate in question when they allegedly had sex in the Programs Office at SCI-Somerset, along Walters Mill Road, according to an affidavit filed by Cuiffi.

The incident occurred sometime in March, several months after their relationship began, he wrote.

Investigators said they tracked more than 700 phone calls using cell phones between the parties, the affidavit said. Photos of the counselor's private parts were found in the inmate's cell, Cuiffi wrote.

Semelsberger reportedly contacted the inmate's family and received sheet music from the inmate’s brother on two occasions. She told Cuiffi that she gave the sheet music to the inmate to make a music video. The sheet music tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids, commonly referred to as K2, according to the affidavit.

Semelsberger denied having knowledge that the sheet music contained drugs, Cuiffi wrote.

She allegedly provided personal information to the inmate, such as information about her daughter, the death of her mother and her vacation, according to the affidavit.

Semelsberger told authorities that her relationship with the inmate was "friendly" and that she is an "open book" during her counseling sessions. She said she was working with the unit manager and shift sergeant to put together a progress report on the inmate's parole.

The 37-year-old inmate is serving a 12- to 24-year sentence for conspiracy and robbery. The Daily American does not publish names of victims of sexual assault. He was the driver in an armed street robbery by two men riding in the vehicle. He was sentenced in November 2011, according to DOC records. The inmate has not been charged in this matter.

Court hearings

Semelsberger was arraigned on Nov. 4 by District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and was freed on $10,000 unsecured bond. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing. She agreed to the conditions of no contact, whatsoever, direct or indirect, with the inmate. She is not allowed to go on the property at SCI-Somerset.

Semelsberger then waived her right to be at her formal arraignment scheduled for Monday on the charges in Somerset County Court of Common Plea. At a formal arraignment, the defendant can plead not guilty or guilty to the charges. By waiving her right, it automatically put her on the next criminal trial list. Her defense attorney is Arthur McQuillan of Johnstown, who presented the waiver.

Her next scheduled hearing date is at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31 before Judge Scott Bittner for the call of the criminal trial list.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: SCI-Somerset counselor charged with sexual assault of inmate